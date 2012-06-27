CORRECTED-Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Crack rise on supply

(Makes clear Coryton will become an import terminal) LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - Gasoline refining margins advanced further on Tuesday, as traders' exports to the U.S. and low refinery runs left the spot market tightly supplied. Refinery outages in the United States underpinned strength in prices across the Atlantic earlier this month contributing to a rise in exports from Europe, but traders said the arbitrage opportunity has been shut for most firms since last week. As a result, supplies could resume building up in the region, and with slack demand in west Africa and low prices in the Mediterranean, traders cautioned that strength in northwest Europe could be shortlived. "I'm not seeing a lot going to West Africa, the Mediterranean is cheap so one has to ask, how long can we maintain this situation?" said one trader. Naphtha prices also rose as signs of a recovery in demand in Asia raised hopes that exports to East would pick up, although traders said the recent upturn could also be shortlived. Asia's naphtha price was at a one-week high on Tuesday. "With the East/West spread going wider there is more of an incentive for Mediterranean barrel to move East, which in turn helps balance Europe, but Asia will have to judge whether it needs the barrels" said a naphtha trader. The administrator of the Coryton refinery, which was formerly run by now insolvent Petroplus, said on Tuesday a joint venture of Vopak, Shell UK Ltd and Greenergy have agreed to buy the site in UK for use as an import terminal. GASOLINE * Two barges of benchmark Eurobob gasoline traded in the window at $915-$921 a tonne fob ARA, above Monday's $908-$912 a tonne fob ARA trading range (no deals were done in Monday's window). * Gunvor sold both to Vitol, remaining the only seller this week. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $19.01 a barrel at 1631 GMT, up from $18.59 a barrel at the close on Monday. * No barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window. On Monday, premium unleaded barges traded at $914-$917 a tonne fob ARA. * At 1538 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were up 73 cents at $91.74 a barrel as a strike in Norway outweighed concerns about Europe's economic woes. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures in New York were up 0.05 percent at $2.6470 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $26.58 a barrel, up from $25.71 a barrel at the close on Monday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two naphtha cargoes traded in the window, with Glencore selling to BASF at $714 a tonne cif NWE and Trafigura selling to Shell at $713 a tonne cif NWE. * Prices were up from $692-$694 a tonne cif NWE on Monday. * The physical naphtha crack was at around minus $11.38 a barrel late on Tuesday, up from around minus $12.70 a barrel the previous evening. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)