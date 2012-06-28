Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Falling crude boosts

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Gasoline refining margins got a further boost from sliding crude prices on Thursday, while relatively strong summer demand helped keep prices firm, with naphtha also benefiting. A sharp fall in crude oil prices has gifted European oil refineries a surprise profits surge in June, briefly bucking longer term decline, a timely bonus for traders Vitol and Gunvor who have bought plants. The strong margins, however, are expected to be short lived as refined fuel prices adjust lower, helped by refiners boosting output to cash in on the windfall, and Europe's dwindling oil demand reasserts itself. Naphtha prices got a lift due to appetite from refineries using it to blend to capitalise on relatively healthy gasoline margins. "Not much naphtha around, and there's been a lot of buying from mogas blenders recently because of the very wide mogas/naphtha spread," a broker said. However he did not think the support would last. "It will last for a few days, but with the market in backwardation it will force others to look at selling out of their tanks which will push the market down again in one to two weeks time." Gasoline inventories rose by a little more 5 percent, with those storing the fuel having an eye on the summer driving season, analyst Pieter Kulsen said. Kulsen said that firm demand for gasoline from the United States, to which four cargoes departed was also a factor encouraging the build up of stocks. GASOLINE * Three barges of benchmark Eurobob gasoline traded in the window at $891-$896 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $907-$908 a tonne the previous day. Gunvor sold to Litasco and Total. * Before the window there were trades in the $908-$914 a tonne fob ARA range, with Chevron and Gunvor selling to Shell, Trafigura and Total. * Two barges of premium were sold by Gunvor to Glencore at $917 a tonne fob ARA. * By 1547 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $18.42 a barrel, up from the $15.98 a barrel, the previous day. * ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.50 at $92.00 a barrel hit by festering European debt worries. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures outperformed down 0.9 percent at $2.5974 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $25.32 a barrel, up from $24.87 a barrel the previous day. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * No naphtha cargoes traded in the window. Koch and Gunvor offered at $749 and $750 a tonne cif New, compared to the deals at $725 a tonne the previous day. * The naphtha refining margin strengthened to around minus $9.50 a tonne for July, improved from the $12.06 a barrel the previous day. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)