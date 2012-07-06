FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Cracks up on US demand, crude losses
July 6, 2012 / 5:31 PM / in 5 years

Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Cracks up on US demand, crude losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Naphtha and gasoline cracks
strengthened on Friday, on tight prompt supplies caused by
continuing gasoline demand from the United States and spurred by
sharply dropping crude oil futures, following disappointing U.S.
jobs data.
    Naphtha cracks rose despite a closed arbitrage window to
Asia in July and increased supplies from tanks in the
Antwerp-Rotterdam-Amsterdam hub.
    The product was still partly buoyed by gasoline blending by
participants seeking to short cover existing window sales or
term contract commitments in, one trader said.
    An Algerian tender for 270,000 tonnes of premium unleaded
gasoline for delivery between August and December closed this
week but the winner has yet to emerge. 
    A crude processing unit at BP's 400,000 barrel per
day Rotterdam refinery will shut in October for planned works,
traders said on Friday. 

    GASOLINE 
    * No Eurobob barges were traded in the Platts window for a
second day. Before the window, around 8,000 tonnes fob ARA at
$989-992, largely in line with deals in the previous sessions at
 $983-993 a tonne.
    * Statoil, Gunvor and Litasco sold to BP, Noble, Shell and
Cargill.
    * July/August swap spreads firmed to $56-58 a tonne up from 
$46-$51 a tonne, down from the $50.75-$56 range on Wednesday.
    * Two barges of premium unleaded traded at $986-987 a tonne
fob ARA down from Thursday's deals at $1,006-$1,013 a tonne. 
    * Gunvor and Statoil sold to Total.
    * By 1624 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $19.11 a barrel, up from $17.32 a barrel at the close on
Thursday.
    * ICE Brent crude futures were down sharply $2.58 a
barrel at $98.12. 
    * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 1.38 percent
at $2.7266 a gallon around the same time.
    * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $30.13 a barrel up from $29.05 a barrel on Thursday.
                             
    NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
    * Shell sold one cargo to Trafigura in the window. The deal
was done at $805 a tonne cif NWE, down from Thursday's deals at
$827-$832 a tonne.
    * There were also seven offers and two bids. 
    * The July crack was at minus $8.26 a barrel, slightly
narrowed than the previous day at $8.75 a barrel.
   

 (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
