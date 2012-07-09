Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Eases slightly, still robust

LONDON, July 9 (Reuters) - Gasoline refining margins inched lower on Monday but stayed relatively robust, supported by a combination of strong demand from Europe and the United States and lower refinery capacity on this side of the Atlantic. "(Demand) is, strong in the States, but Europe is standalone strong at the moment, I'm hearing," one trader said. Traders pointed out that the impending closure of the Coryton refinery in the UK, which supplied a large proportion of southeast England's gasoline, was hitting supply and supporting prices. A number of outages now and scheduled for the coming months is also expected to keep gasoline refining margins relatively well supported. They currently stand at nearly $18 per barrel, compared with a little more than $9 in early May. GASOLINE * No Eurobob barges were traded in the Platts window for a third day. Before the window, about 11,000 tonnes fob ARA. * Barges started trading at around $970 a tonne fob ARA, but slipped to $950 a tonne towards the end of the session. * Morgan Stanley sold to Cargill, Trafigura, Total, Shell and Litasco. * One barge of premium unleaded traded at $980 a tonne fob ARA, down slightly from the $986-987 a tonne seen the previous day. * Gunvor and Statoil sold to Total. * By 1543 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $17.78 a barrel, down from the $19.11 seen on Friday. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.18 a barrel at $99.37. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.74 percent at $2.7361 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $29.53, down slightly from the $30.13 around the same time on Friday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * There were three deals in the window at $800-$806 a tonne cif NWE. Chevron, Shell and Gunvor sold to Vitol and BP. Shell sold one cargo to Trafigura in the window. This compared with the $805-a-tonne deal on Friday. * "During the window (trade) has been all one-way (ie. bidding)," a trader said. * The July crack was at minus $9 a barrel, slightly weaker than the minus $8.26 a barrel on Friday. The August crack was at minus $9.20. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by David Goodman)