Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Weak demand dogs gasoline

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe slipped on Tuesday and the gasoline refining margin tumbled by about $5 a barrel as weak demand dogged the market. Early barge trades came at premiums to the August swap of some $29.50 to $38 a tonne, but prices fell as the day wore on. Traders said gasoline barge prices were getting some support from the closure of the Coryton refinery in the UK, but demand from overseas markets was weak, weighing on refining margins. "There is not much heading to the U.S., and West Africa has slowed to a stop," one gasoline broker said. The weaker demand from the West African market also hit demand for naphtha to use in gasoline blending. "There hasn't been much interest for West African blending," one naphtha broker said. He added that there was still a lot of uncertainty around Libyan naphtha supply coming back, whilst the CDUs at the Skikda refinery in Algeria were expected to be offline for about four to six months in total. European naphtha inventories rose 0.44 percent month-on-month in June, according to data from industry monitor Euroilstock. Gasoline stocks fell 0.76 percent. GASOLINE * No Eurobob barges traded in the Platts window for a fourth day. Before the window, some 14,000 tonnes traded. * Barges opened strongly at around $965 a tonne fob ARA but slipped to around $954 a tonne by the afternoon. * This compared with a range of $950-$970 a tonne fob ARA ahead of the window on Monday. * Noble, Statoil, Gunvor, Morgan Stanley and Hess were on the sell side, whilst Litasco, BP, Total and Vitol were buyers. * Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $963-$964 a tonne fob ARA, down from $980 a tonne fob ARA on Monday. * Total bought all three barges - two from Vitol and one from North Sea Group. * By 1541 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was down at around $13.76 a barrel, slipping from around $17.78 a barrel on Monday. * ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.42 at $98.90 a barrel after the Norwegian government put an end to the oil workers' strike. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.09 percent at $2.7569 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $30.82 a barrel, up from $29.53 a barrel around the same time on Monday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * One cargo of naphtha traded in the window, with Chevron selling to Vitol at $810 a tonne cif NWE. This was up from Monday's trades at $800-$806 a tonne cif NWE. * Brokers said trading houses had been busy bidding again. July's bidding activity has pushed the market into backwardation and has helped the crack improve from June's levels. Backwardation is when spot prices are higher than those for delivery at future dates. * The naphtha refining margin was seen trading at around minus $8.70 a barrel for August late in the afternoon, having opened at minus $9.20 a barrel. "It's not a massive move, but it's solid," a broker said. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)