Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Strong crude trims margins

LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Naphtha demand in Europe has benefited from a recovery in prices in Asia, with traders reporting on Wednesday that as many as seven cargoes had been provisionally booked for export to Asia. Naphtha refining margins in Asia were at a two-month high on Wednesday, although buyers in the East continued to express concern economic uncertainty in Europe could stall the recovery in the market. In any event, both naphtha and gasoline physical markets lagged crude oil prices on Wednesday, as hopes of a stimulus in the U.S. sent Brent $2 a barrel higher, while light oil product markets in Europe were either unchanged or even slightly lower. Algerian buying offered some support to the gasoline market, at least in the Mediterranean, which has clawed back some of its discount to the north. About a month ago, gasoline prices in the northwest were more than $40 a tonne higher than in the Mediterranean. That premium has since narrowed towards $10 a tonne. Weak demand from the West African market remains a weight on gasoline in Europe, while a surprise build in U.S. gasoline stocks on Wednesday also dampened the outlook for demand. U.S. gasoline inventories rose 2.75 million barrels to 207.73 million barrels. Analysts had projected a 300,000-barrel increase. GASOLINE * There were no Eurobob barges traded in the Platts window for a fifth session. There were nine trades ahead of the afternoon slot. * Barges traded at $946-$951 a tonne fob ARA during the day, below Tuesday's $954-$965 a tonne fob ARA range. * Shell, Mabanaft, BP and Total bought, while Gunvor, Morgan Stanley, Vitol, Statoil and Chevron sold. * Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $956 a tonne fob ARA, down from $963-$964 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday. * Total bought all three barges for Vitol. * By 1628 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was down at around $13.87 a barrel, about $1 a barrel below the previous close. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.29 at $100.26 a barrel around the same time, buoyed by hopes of an economic stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.65 percent at $2.7647 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $29.81 a barrel, down from $31.46 a barrel at the close on Tuesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * One cargo of naphtha traded in the window, with Morgan Stanley selling to Vitol at $810 a tonne cif NWE. * The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $9.10 a barrel, slightly lower than on Tuesday afternoon. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)