Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Gasoline supported by tight supply

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Gasoline barge prices gained on Friday and refining margins held firm, with traders citing limited supply as as the reason prices remained robust. "The market is, overall, tight," a trader said. Demand from the United States has drawn some product out of Europe, while refinery maintenance and a halt in production at the UK's Coryton refinery - which produced a high proportion of gasoline - also dented supply. The naphtha market was relatively soft in comparison, traders said. "The naphtha market feels a touch soft, can't find many bids in the front cracks," a trader said, referring to refining margins for more prompt delivery months. Another trader said that demand, while sluggish in the north west of Europe was better in the Mediterranean. GASOLINE * No benchmark Eurobob barges traded in the Platts window for a seventh session. * Some 10,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window, at $980-$985 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $952-$961 a tonne on Thursday. * Morgan Stanley, Gunvor and Statoil sold to Total, Litasco and Cargill. * Two barges of premium unleaded traded at $990-$995 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $975 a tonne the previous day. * Vitol and Gunvor sold to Total. * By 1545 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was up at $14.25, down from $15.10 around the same time the previous day. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.24 $102.31 a barrel around the same time. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures underperformed, up 0.29 percent at $2.8142 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $31.31 a barrel, easing from $31.43 a barrel around the same time on Thursday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Three naphtha cargoes traded in the window. There were three trades, all at $822 a tonne cif NWE, compared to the final bid the previous day at $803 a tonne. * The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $9.40 a barrel, slightly narrower than the $9.73 a barrel seen around the same time on Thursday. For August the crack was at minus $9.80 a barrel. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)