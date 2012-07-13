FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Gasoline supported by tight supply
#Energy
July 13, 2012 / 4:31 PM / in 5 years

Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Gasoline supported by tight supply

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Gasoline barge prices gained on
Friday and refining margins held firm, with traders citing
limited supply as as the reason prices remained robust.
    "The market is, overall, tight," a trader said.
    Demand from the United States has drawn some product out of
Europe, while refinery maintenance and a halt in production at
the UK's Coryton refinery - which produced a high proportion of
gasoline - also dented supply. 
    The naphtha market was relatively soft in comparison,
traders said.
    "The naphtha market feels a touch soft, can't find many bids
in the front cracks," a trader said, referring to refining
margins for more prompt delivery months.
    Another trader said that demand, while sluggish in the north
west of Europe was better in the Mediterranean.
    
    GASOLINE 
    * No benchmark Eurobob barges traded in the Platts window
for a seventh session.
    * Some 10,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window, at
$980-$985 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $952-$961 a tonne on
Thursday.
    * Morgan Stanley, Gunvor and Statoil sold to Total, Litasco
and Cargill.
    * Two barges of premium unleaded traded at $990-$995 a tonne
fob ARA, up from the $975 a tonne the previous day.
    * Vitol and Gunvor sold to Total. 
    * By 1545 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was up
at $14.25, down from $15.10 around the same time the previous
day.
    * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.24 $102.31 a
barrel around the same time. 
    * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures underperformed, up 0.29
percent at $2.8142 a gallon around the same time.
    * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $31.31  a barrel, easing from $31.43 a barrel around the same
time on Thursday.
                             
    NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
    * Three naphtha cargoes traded in the window. There were
three trades, all at $822 a tonne cif NWE, compared to the final
bid the previous day at $803 a tonne. 
   * The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $9.40 a
barrel, slightly narrower than the $9.73 a barrel seen around
the same time on Thursday. For August the crack was at minus
$9.80 a barrel.

 (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)

