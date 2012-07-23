Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Margins up, seen robust

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Refining margins for gasoline rose on Monday, supported by a sharp fall in the price of crude, with strong demand over the next few weeks likely to see margins stay robust. By 1543 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $15.86 a barrel, up from $14.36 a barrel, at around the same time on Friday. "Refinery margins in Europe and the U.S. remain fairly high," said Walter de Wet at Standard Bank. "The drop in crude oil prices should assist refinery margins even further. With seasonal gasoline demand set to rise in the next few weeks, demand for crude from refineries are likely to remain robust." The rising price of sugar, which is used for bio-diesel in the United States could also have a knock-on impact for gasoline, JBC Energy said in a note to clients. "This is expected to reduce the volumes of ethanol imports from the U.S. even further and might give an additional boost to import requirements for conventional gasoline." Traders were watching developments in West Africa. A Nigerian fuel importers' union said on Friday it would shut down jetties and depots from July 23 if the government did not pay outstanding gasoline subsidy payments, which are a massive drain on Africa's second biggest economy. GASOLINE * There were no trades in the window. Before the window, some 13,000 tonnes traded at $978-$986 a tonne fob ARA, compared to trades in the $1,010-$1,020 range on Friday. * Chevron, BP, Hess and Glencore sold to Gunvor and Litasco. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $996 and $998 a tonne fob ARA respectively. Litasco and Vitol sold to Total. * ICE Brent crude futures were down $3.07 at $103.76 a barrel. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 1.94 percent at $2.8860 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $27.33 a barrel, down from the $30.76 a barrel on Friday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol bought one cargo of physical naphtha from Shell at $839 a tonne cif NWE. BP bought one from Sabic at $836 a tonne cif NWE. * This compared to the bids and offers in the $861-$873 a tonne cif NWE on Friday. * Traders said that the market felt softer than it had in recent days, with prices in Asia retreating help to diminish the arbitrage attraction to Asia. "Spreads for east to west have crunched in today," a trader said. * The August naphtha refining margin opened at about minus $9.60, slightly weaker than the $9.35 a barrel on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)