Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Margins fall, demand worries

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Gasoline refining margins fell on Tuesday, erasing the benefits of a fall in crude oil at the start of the week and sending cracks to a more than six-week low. Early on Tuesday, gasoline crack spreads fell by as much as a dollar as the lack of outlets to place excess European gasoline weighed on prices. "The market is departing," said one trader, adding that he was closing positions because he expected further losses. The U.S. had stopped buying, traders said, while there was also little opportunity to export cargoes to west Africa, where demand has slowed since a crackdown on a corrupt subsidy scheme in Nigeria took place at the start of the year. European consumers have also been cutting purchases due to poor economic conditions and high oil prices. "People are pricing in, the arbitrage window (to the U.S.) has been closed for a while" said a gasoline trader. On the other hand, some support was offered by exports to Brazil, as in addition to usual term cargoes, Petrobras was also buying in the spot market. So far, the firm had purchased a couple of cargoes on the spot market, in addition to the four cargoes to be lifted over July and August under a term deal, traders said. GASOLINE * One barge of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $967 a tonne fob ARA, below Monday's $978-$986 a tonne fob ARA range. Statoil sold to Morgan Stanley. * Ahead of the window, prices fell from $983 to $968 a tonne fob ARA, with some 10 barges changing hands. * Morgan Stanley both bought and sold barges, while Chevron and BP were sellers, and Litasco, Cargill, Gunvor and Statoil were buyers. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $986 and $991 a tonne fob ARA, down from $996-$998 a tonne fob ARA on Monday. Litasco and Vitol sold both to Total. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 34 cents at $103.60 a barrel at 1553 GMT. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.97 percent at $2.8550 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $26.81 a barrel, down from $27.94 a barrel at the close on Monday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two cargoes traded at $830-$831 a tonne cif NWE, down from $836-$839 a tonne cif NWE on Monday. * Glencore sold to Vitol and Morgan Stanley sold to BP. * Prices fell despite little change in the crude oil market, as weakeness in Asia, Europe's main export market, weighed. Margins in the East dived more than 13 percent on Tuesday. * The physical naphtha crack was at around minus $10.28 a barrel around the same time. (Reporting by Jessica Donati, editing by William Hardy)