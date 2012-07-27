FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Margins steady, trade thins
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
July 27, 2012 / 5:11 PM / 5 years ago

Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Margins steady, trade thins

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Gasoline barge prices in
northwest Europe rose with crude on Friday as trade thinned with
many players away on holiday, and margins ticked higher after
sinking below $10 a barrel earlier this week as the demand
outlook began to brighten.
    In the U.S. margins jumped by almost $1 a barrel during the
session as RBOB futures gaining around 1.5 percent outpaced
crude and raised hopes that trans-Atlantic exports may pick up
again.
    Adding support to prices in the longer term, the Dutch COVA
stockpiling agency had invited a pool of firms to bid for a
200,000 tonne tender for gasoline for delivery in September and
October. 
    Traders said at least part of the tender had recently been
awarded to a number of Scandinavian refiners although further
details had yet to emerge.
    The naphtha market was also slow, with physical naphtha
margins dwindling below minus $12 a barrel, having shed close to
$5 a barrel this week as the prospect for exports to Asia have
dimmed.
     A lack of demand in Asia helped send margins in the East to
a one-month low on Friday, as petrochemical firms have scaled
down purchases due to plastic prices lagging behind crude oil.

    GASOLINE 
    * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. The
last window trade took place on Tuesday at $967 a tonne fob ARA.
    * Ahead of the window, three barges traded at $977-$978 a
tonne fob ARA, up from $956-$980 a tonne fob ARA on Thursday.
Cargill bought all three from BP and Morgan Stanley. The August
swap was at around plus $3-$4 a tonne, a broker said.
    * A gasoline cargo changed hands in the Mediterranean, with
Trafigura buying from Morgan Stanley at $1,000 a tonne.
    * At 1606 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
around $11.14 a barrel, down from around $11.74 a barrel at the
end of trade on Thursday.
    * One barge of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the
window at $1,005 a tonne fob ARA, up from $986 a tonne fob ARA
on Thursday. Vitol sold to Total.
    * ICE Brent crude futures were up 92 cents at
$106.18 a barrel at 1554 GMT.
    * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.36 percent at
$2.8521 a gallon around the same time.
    * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $26.45 a barrel, up from $25.56 a barrel at the close on
Thursday.
    
    NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
    * One cargo of physical naphtha traded in the window at $833
a tonne cif NWE, up from $826 a tonne cif NWE on Thursday.
Gunvor sold to Morgan Stanley.
    * Margins continued to slip, falling to around minus $12.57
a barrel on Friday, down from minus $12.35 a barrel on Thursday.
Physical naphtha cracks have lost close to $5 a barrel this week
based on Reuters calculations.

 (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.