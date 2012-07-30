Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Asia buoys naphtha, UK lifts gasoline

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Naphtha margins recovered on Monday from last week's $5 a barrel loss over last week, as the market became rebalanced on the back of solid demand in Asia and a drop in imports from the United States. "There are around 10-11 long range cargoes heading east, so approximately 900,000 tonnes," said one broker, "It's a much bigger volume than in recent months, hence the market in Europe is more balanced." The recovery of Asian naphtha prices at the start of July to multi-month highs fuelled an exodus of European naphtha to the East. The return of petrochemical demand from Taiwan's CPC, after a three month absence, contributed to a 20 percent jump in prices on Monday. Furthermore, no naphtha from the United States is expected to arrive in August - a momentary halt after the arbitrage pattern began reversing in April this year on the back on the shale gas boom in the U.S. U.S. benchmark Rbob cracks rose by over $1 a barrel to WTI crude futures on Monday and the move was said to be buoying naptha and gasoline more generally. Gasoline edged higher despite falling European crude futures on the back on a stronger paper market and a tight market in North West Europe. "There is increased demand from the United Kingdom," said one trader, which is making the North and consequently the Mediterranean tighter. The UK has to compensate for the recent closure of Petroplus' Coryton refinery in June. The refinery is expected to be turned into a terminal. Products demand has also been buoyed by the Olympics, the trader added. GASOLINE * Two barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the Platts window at $989-$993 a tonne fob ARA. Gunvor sold to Vitol and Shell. * Ahead of the window, 8 barges traded at $992-$1002 a tonne fob ARA, up from $977-$978 a tonne on Friday. BP sold to Total, Cargill, Shell and Lukoil. * The August/September spreads on the trades were at around plus $4-$10 a tonne, widening from $3-$4 a tonne last week. * At 1627 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $11.58 a barrel, up from $10.23 at the end of trade on Friday. * No barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded but a barge was offered at $1010 a tonne fob ARA. Friday's deal was at $1,005 a tonne fob ARA. * In the Mediterranean, Trafigura bid for a cargo at $1010 a tonne but no deal was done. * ICE Brent crude futures were down 34 cents at $106.13 a barrel at 1635 GMT. * U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.04 percent at $2.9178 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $28.25 a barrel, up from $27.94 at the close on Friday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Two cargoes of physical naphtha traded in the window at $846 a tonne cif NWE, up from $833 a tonne on Friday. Vitol bought from Trafigura and Glencore. * Margins firmed considerably to minus $10.70 a barrel on Monday, from around minus $12.57 a barrel on Friday. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by William Hardy)