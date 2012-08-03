Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Gasoline trans-Atlantic arb reopening

LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Gasoline cracks eased on Friday as prices of the fuel struggled to keep up with rising crude prices, but both the gasoline and naphtha markets remained fundamentally bullish due to increased demand from the United States and Asia. The gasoline arbitrage to the U.S. appeared to be reopening, traders said. "I have seen a few ships go on subjects, so seems like it," one trader said. U.S. demand for gasoline increases during the summer driving season, and gasoline stock draws were larger than anticipated last week, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed. Furthermore, a prolonged U.S. drought may result in an even greater demand for European gasoline if the government reduces or suspends an alternative fuel subsidy, which encourages the use of corn for ethanol production. Approaching hurricane season was adding strength to the market. The U.S. benchmark RBOB's crack against WTI crude futures hit nearly a four-month high on Thursday. Naphtha cracks continued to hold firm, with high Asian demand and renewed petrochemical and blending demand in Europe, another trader said. "If you count second-half August and first-half September arrival, maybe around 1.1 million tonnes are going to Asia," the trader added. Taiwan's CPC has bought spot naphtha after a market absence of about three months, and the country's competing petrochemical company, Formosa, restarted a residue desulphuriser (RDS) on Aug. 1. The No. 1 residual fluid catalytic cracker (RFCC) will only restart next week after it was shut on July 24 following a steam leak. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. Previous deals were done at $1,010 to $1,020 a tonne fob ARA. * Around 6,000 tonnes traded prior to the window at $1,015 to $1,029 a tonne, or at premiums to the September swap of $41.50 to $45.00. The deals were largely in line with deals on Thursday at premiums to the September swap of $43 to $45 a tonne. * At 1625 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $12.39 a barrel, over $1 below Thursday's close at $13.53 a barrel. * No barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window, but one was offered at $1,036 a tonne fob ARA. In the previous sessions, deals took place at $1,024 to $1,029 a tonne. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $2.63 at $108.53 a barrel at 1626 GMT. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 2.53 percent at $2.9422 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $32.58 a barrel, down from $33.39 a barrel at the close on Thursday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol sold cargoes to BP and Glencore in the window at $888 a tonne cif NWE and at $884 a tonne cif. The trades were up from Thursday's at $866-$868 a tonne. * Margins strengthened to minus $8.20 a barrel, up from $8.96 a barrel in the previous session. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Jane Baird)