Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Prices rise with US, oil

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Gasoline and naphtha markets rose in northwest Europe on Tuesday, supported by gains in oil and an accident at a California refinery that sent U.S. prices higher during the session. Chevron Corp's 245,000-barrels-per-day Richmond, California refinery could be shut for up to three months following a fire at the crude unit, trade sources said. Los Angeles spot market gasoline prices jumped 24.5 cents in early Tuesday trade on news of the fire, which broke out late on Monday. Traders said European markets had been poised to react in line with their U.S. counterparts and prices rose late in the session. "Europe has only really jumped in the last hour... guess the Yanks reacted when they came in," said a trader, adding Europe had followed the U.S. market higher as a result. Some traders said the reaction to the outage was exaggerated and the fact that it had occurred during the U.S. driving season when demand is typically higher had helped drive the rally. "I am not convinced... bit of panic, but the longs are selling into it. Never be short in the summer!" another gasoline trader said. Oil prices also rallied on Tuesday, which added to the upward momentum as a loading programme showed North Sea output would hit a record low in September and fresh calls for U.S. monetary easing supported the market. In other news, Essar Energy's UK refinery Stanlow will undergo planned maintenance work for about a month starting in mid-September, traders said on Tuesday. Traders said the work would take place on a crude distillation unit (CDU) and reduce the plant's 296,000 barrel per day (bpd) processing capacity by around 35,000 bpd. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. * Four barges changed hands ahead of the window at $1,020-$1,024 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,014-$1,020 a tonne fob ARA on Monday. * BP, North Sea Group and Trafigura bought from Vitol, Glencore, Hess and Litasco. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- rose to around $11.39 a barrel at 1548 GMT, up from $10.58 a barrel at the close on Monday, as a more than $2 a barrel rally in oil lagged behind gains gasoline markets. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,060 a tonne fob ARA and $1,054 a tonne fob ARA during the window. Trafigura bought the first barge from Vitol and the second from North Sea Group. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $2.16 cents at $111.71 a barrel around the same time. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.89 percent at $2.9774 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $31.49 a barrel around the same time, up almost $1 a barrel from the previous close. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol sold a further three cargoes in the window on Tuesday, after selling five the previous session. * The cargoes were sold to Trafigura and Shell for late August delivery at $903 a tonne cif NWE, up from $888-$889 a tonne cif NWE on Monday. * The naphtha refining margin was at around minus $10.03 a barrel around the same time, down from minus $9.34 a barrel late on Monday. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)