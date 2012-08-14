Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Prices stay firm in tight market

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gasoline barge prices in northwest Europe remained at elevated levels on Tuesday, supported by a pick-up in demand from West Africa against the backdrop of a relatively tight market. "It's mainly PPMC (Nigeria's Pipelines and Product Marketing Company) buying," said one gasoline broker. "Some traded last week, and there is some loading now." Market participants said the market was tightening because there were fewer components around for blending gasoline. Demand for components picked up over the summer as refineries increased runs to take advantage of strong gasoline margins. "Octane is in good demand," one components trader said. "But MTBE is still quiet. Refiners are taking good volumes, but blenders are not. It's probably still a little too expensive to make sense." Some gasoline barrels were moving to the United States following last week's fire at the Chevron refinery in California, but it was still considered early days. The sole crude distillation unit at Chevron's Richmond refinery may be shut for at least four to six months, industry intelligence group IIR Energy said in a report on Tuesday. "Europe isn't going to be the first call to resupply. They'll seek domestic (gasoline) first," one gasoline trader said. Another trader noted that some F2 RBOB, a U.S. grade, offered last week was still available this week. Because the refinery is located on the U.S. West Coast, the region is likely to look to Asia to meet any gaps in supply rather than Europe. "It's very disconnected from the Gulf Coast or New York harbour," one U.S.-based trader said. On the naphtha side, buying by Europe's petrochemical end-users has improved as the price of alternative feedstock propane has risen. Propane supplies in Europe have tightened up after strong demand from the Far East. Propane's discount to naphtha is now only about $12 a tonne for August, down from around $140 a tonne two months ago. A trader said petrochemical companies in both Europe and Asia had been reselling propane and taking naphtha instead. Gasoline blenders are also still slowly buying naphtha. West African gasoline demand is likely to encourage buying by blenders as naphtha can be blended up to 17-20 percent to make West African gasoline grades. Gasoline's premium to naphtha remains strong at about $132 a tonne for August. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. * Some 11,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,071-$1,076 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Monday's trades at $1,069-$1,078 a tonne. The early trades came at premiums to the September swap of $36-$37 a tonne. * Morgan Stanley, Glencore, Litasco and Hess were on the sell side, whilst Trafigura, Shell and Cargill were buyers. * By 1538 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at about $13.33 a barrel, pretty much unchanged from about $13.36 a barrel on Monday. * Some 3,000 tonnes of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,086 a tonne fob ARA, at the upper end of Friday's price range. The September swap was trading at about $1,035 a tonne at the close. * Litasco bought all the barges, from Gunvor and Trafigura. * Gunvor sold a cargo to Greenergy for Aug. 24-28 loading at $1,092 a tonne cif Thames. * ICE Brent crude futures were up 5 cents a barrel at $113.65 at 1541 GMT. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.08 percent at $2.9882 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $32.12 a barrel, down from $33.43 a barrel around the same time on Monday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol sold a naphtha cargo to Trafigura at $926 a tonne cif NWE, down from Monday's trades at $929-$935 a tonne cif NWE. * The prompt naphtha crack was at about minus $9.61 a barrel but the September crack was seen at highs of minus $7.90 a barrel earlier in the day. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by Jane Baird)