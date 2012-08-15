Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Gasoline margins rise on firm demand

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Gasoline refining margins rallied on Wednesday, to trade near $16 a barrel during the session as tight supplies in Europe and other regions pushed prices higher, outpacing gains in crude oil. Traders said demand for cargoes in west Africa had seen a revival, with some 5-6 cargoes being booked for import from Europe over the past week and more expected. The main buyer was Nigeria, they added. In addition, strength in the U.S. driven by an outage at the second largest refinery on the West Coast - facing the Pacific - was causing prices to rise across the country. This could potentially draw cargoes from Europe across the Atlantic, further pressuring supplies. In naphtha, tight supplies also boosted prices on Wednesday. Traders said that strength in gasoline had led to an increase in demand from blenders, which was adding to a strong overall demand outlook. Exports to Asia in September are expected to hit a five-month high and, for the moment, do not appear to be slowing significantly. A rally in the market for feedstocks like propane and butane has prompted petrochemical firms to switch to naphtha, which on Wednesday was trading at a small premium to propane of around $22 a tonne, well below the triple digit spread seen this summer. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. * The last barge to trade ahead of the window changed hands at $1,105 a tonne fob ARA, well above Tuesday's $1,071-$1,076 a tonne fob ARA range. * Some five barges traded during the day, in a $1,079-$1,105 a tonne fob ARA range. * Morgan Stanley, Chevron and Hess bought from Trafigura and Cargill. * By 1623 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at about $16.01, leaping from $13.65 a barrel at the close on Tuesday. * Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,107 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,086 a tonne fob ARA on Tuesday. Litasco sold all three barges to Statoil and Vitol. * The September swap was at a wide discount towards the end of the session, at $1,056 a tonne fob ARA, reflecting tight supplies in the near term. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.10 a barrel at $115.13 a barrel around the same time. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 1.99 percent at $3.0612 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading at $34.09 a barrel around the same time, up from $32.63 a barrel at the previous close. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * There were no trades, but plenty of buyers in the market, a reversal of the trend seen in recent months in which demand for naphtha has been unusually weak. * Three bids were seen for late August and early September dates, ranging between $942-$949 a tonne cif NWE, up from Tuesday's trades at $929-$935 a tonne cif NWE. * Gunvor bid at $944 a tonne, Trafigura bid at $949 a tonne and Glencore bid at $942 a tonne. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)