Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Gasoline firm on tight supply, US demand
#Energy
August 16, 2012 / 4:30 PM / 5 years ago

Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Gasoline firm on tight supply, US demand

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Gasoline refining margins
remained high on Thursday, supported by tight supply in Europe
and demand from the United States.
     "We have refineries blowing up outside of Europe and the
product arbs are supporting our products," a trader said.
    Fires at refineries in Mexico and California have crimped
supply of oil products in the United States. 
    Naphtha cracks retreated slightly after recent gains, with
one broker pointing to moves in the Asian market, with the
premium for prices in the East being pushed lower, dimming the
attraction for arbitrage.
    "The East is selling off, which brings the West along with
it... The weakness looks eastern-led though, because the
East-West spreads are getting crushed."
     Naphtha stocks independently held in the
Amsterdam-Antwerp-Rotterdam oil hub rose to a record peak this
week, data from independent oil analyst Pieter Kulsen showed on
Thursday, as storage firms anticipated strong ongoing demand.
 
    Naphtha has benefited from a spike in the price of propane,
an alternative fuel. 
       
    GASOLINE 
    * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window.
    * Four barges traded ahead of the window, all at $1,114 a
tonne fob ARA, some $9 a tonne higher than the final barge
traded the previous day.
    * Chevron and Hess, North Sea Group sold to Trafigura, Vitol
 and Cargill.
    * By 1539 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at
about $15.19 a barrel, down slightly from the $16.01, seen
around the same time the previous day.
    * Five barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the
window at $1,119-$1,120 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $1,107 a
tonne on Wednesday. Gunvor, Glencore and Statoil sold to Litasco
and Trafigura. 
    * ICE Brent crude futures were down 17 cents  a
barrel at $116.08 a barrel at around the same time. 
    * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.22
percent at $3.0771 a gallon.
    * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was trading
at $34.08 a barrel around the same time, down from $35.20 a
barrel at the previous close.
    
    NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
    * There was one deal in the window, with BP selling to Shell
at $954 a tonne, up from the $942-$949 a tonne bids seen the
previous day.
    * The crack for August was at minus $7.15 a barrel, and for
September it was at minus $7.10 a barrel, slightly weaker than
the previous session, but still much stronger than in recent
weeks.

 (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
