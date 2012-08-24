Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Prices dip, traders eye Nigerian reforms

LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Gasoline margins slipped on Friday, as worries about demand from West Africa fading and a lack of activity in the northwest European region weighed on the market. "It's really very quiet, everyone is tracking hurricanes. That's it," said a gasoline trader, referring to peaks in prices during the week driven by fears that tropical storms in the U.S. might interrupt the flow of supplies. Tropical Storm Isaac was expected to head for the Gulf of Mexico early next week, supporting U.S. crude oil prices on Friday. Traders were doubtful plans to reform rules for product importers in Nigeria would solve the subsidy problem which is threatening to cause country-wide shortages. Private distributors have stopped importing gasoline because they are waiting for subsidies to be paid to them for deliveries made earlier this year. Traders said the only cargoes being delivered were in exchange for crude oil, and many vessels were still stuck offshore, waiting to load. As a result, demand in West Africa was still seen to be weak, with offers for cargoes next month attracting no bids. "As I see, the PPPRA (Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency) isn't buying, so I am not sure how the rules are affecting things," said a gasoline trader. "It's not like every offer is being lifted." Prices also edged lower in the market for naphtha, although margins continued to hold near minus $5.85 a barrel, up from around $7.30 a barrel at the start of the week. "Nothing moving to the United States, arbitrage windows are closed in all directions," said a naphtha trader. GASOLINE * One barge of Eurobob grade gasoline traded at $1,090 a tonne fob ARA, down from $1,108 a tonne fob ARA on Thursday. * Ahead of the window, some six barges traded at $1,102 a tonne fob ARA, with Gunvor, Litasco, Chevron and BP selling to Trafigura, Shell and Cargill. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- slipped to $13.65 a barrel, down from $14.60 around the same time on Thursday. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,121 and $1,135 a tonne fob ARA, in a wider range than Thursday's sole trade done at $1,129 a tonne. * Statoil and Litasco sold to Total. * ICE Brent crude futures were down 28 cents at $114.73 a barrel at 1636 GMT, while U.S. crude was up on supply worries caused by a tropical storm heading for the Gulf of Mexico. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.43 percent at $3.1025 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $26.68 a barrel, down from $27.56 a barrel at the close on Thursday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * There were no offers, while at least five firms were seen bidding. Vilma bid at $966 a tonne, BP at $967 a tonne, Trafigura and Statoil at $969 a tonne and Vitol at $972 a tonne cif NWE. * Loading dates ranged from September 4-8 at the front end to September 14-18 at the back end. * Prices were slightly lower than Thursday's $973 a tonne cif NWE. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)