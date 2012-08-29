Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Strong on US capacity cuts

LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Gasoline and naphtha refining margins stayed firm on Wednesday, supported by the large amount of refining capacity that has been taken off line in the United States. Some 936,500 barrels per day of refining capacity was shut down in the U.S. Gulf Coast region as of 1200 GMT, unchanged from Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Energy Department said, due to Hurricane Isaac which is sweeping through Louisiana. Margins were also bolstered by firm demand. Four-week average gasoline demand in the United States was at its highest level since Sept. 2011, the Energy Information Administration said. U.S. gasoline inventories fell 1.51 million barrels last week to 201.23 million barrels. Analysts had expected a draw of 1.4 million barrels. Supply was also pushed lower by a blaze at the 645,000-barrel-per-day Amuay refinery in Venezuela, a factor that also supported naphtha prices. "It's hurricane related, plus the Venezuelan fire, plus strong propane," a broker said. High propane prices push up the price of naphtha, which is used as an alternative feedstock in the petrochemical industry. GASOLINE * No barges of Eurobob grade gasoline traded during Wednesday's window and there were no bids or offers. * Barge prices ranged between $1,090 and $1,096 a tonne fob ARA before the window, slightly below the $1,093-$1,102 a tonne range on Tuesday. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $18.20 a barrel at 1542 GMT, up from $17.33 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. * Three barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,108-$1,113 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $1,100-$1,103 a tonne range on Tuesday. * Statoil sold all three to Total. * ICE Brent crude futures were down 6 cents at $112.52 a barrel around the same time. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.82 percent at $3.1005 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $27.38 a barrel, up from $26.38 a barrel the same time the previous day. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * There were no naphtha cargoes traded. Cargoes were bid by Trafigura and Gunvor up to $955 a tonne cif NWE, while Total offered at $962 a tonne and Morgan Stanley offered at $961 a tonne. * This was within the vicinity of the $957 and $958 a tonne cif NWE cargoes traded on Tuesday. * The September crack was at about minus $4.85 a barrel, slightly lower than the minus $4.70 a barrel the previous day, but much firmer than for last week. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Alison Birrane)