Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Tight supplies push prices higher

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Gasoline margins rose further on Monday, trading at the highest since mid-June, as supplies remained tight due to refinery outages in the United States and in Europe. The arbitrage window for exports to the United States remained open for some grades of gasoline, which was trimming available supplies in Europe. Traders said the upcoming switch from summer to winter grade gasoline had added to pressure on available volumes and was likely to keep prices supported in the weeks ahead. Adding to the bullish outlook, Algeria issued a fresh tender to buy gasoline for delivery in September. Traders said just one cargo was sought, but the country's state oil firm could potentially buy up to three cargoes depending on the prices offered. Naphtha prices rose as demand by both gasoline blenders and petrochemical firms mopped up European volumes reducing the avialability of cargoes for export East, where prices have been rising as a result. In India, for instance, mid-September cargoes were at a four-month high on Monday. GASOLINE * One barge of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $1,133 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,106-$1,115 a tonne fob ARA on Friday. Gunvor sold to Trafigura. * Ahead of the window, five barges changed hand at $1,124-$1,138 a tonne fob ARA. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $19.72 a barrel late on Monday, up from $18.09 a barrel at the previous close and at around levels last seen around the middle of June. * Some seven barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,140-$1,145 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,117-$1,119 a tonne fob ARA on Friday. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.19 at $115.76 a barrel at 1718 GMT. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.58 percent at $2.9900 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $28.50 a barrel, up from $28.39 at the previous close. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Four cargoes traded at $998-$1,000 a tonne cif NWE, up from $983 a tonne cif NWE on Friday. * Trafigura sold to Vitol, BP sold to Shell and BASF, and also bought a cargo from Glencore. * The physical naphtha crack continued to climb, rising to around minus $3.48 a barrel on Monday afternoon, up from around minus $3.85 a barrel on Friday afternoon. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)