FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Tight supplies push prices higher
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
September 3, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Tight supplies push prices higher

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Gasoline margins rose further on
Monday, trading at the highest since mid-June, as supplies
remained tight due to refinery outages in the United States and
in Europe.
    The arbitrage window for exports to the United States
remained open for some grades of gasoline, which was trimming
available supplies in Europe.
    Traders said the upcoming switch from summer to winter grade
gasoline had added to pressure on available volumes and was
likely to keep prices supported in the weeks ahead.
    Adding to the bullish outlook, Algeria issued a fresh tender
to buy gasoline for delivery in September. 
    Traders said just one cargo was sought, but the country's
state oil firm could potentially buy up to three cargoes
depending on the prices offered. 
    Naphtha prices rose as demand by both gasoline blenders and
petrochemical firms mopped up European volumes reducing the
avialability of cargoes for export East, where prices have been
rising as a result. In India, for instance, mid-September
cargoes were at a four-month high on Monday. 
    
    GASOLINE 
    * One barge of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at
$1,133 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,106-$1,115 a tonne fob ARA on
Friday. Gunvor sold to Trafigura.
    * Ahead of the window, five barges changed hand at
$1,124-$1,138 a tonne fob ARA.
    * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $19.72 a
barrel late on Monday, up from $18.09 a barrel at the previous
close and at around levels last seen around the middle of June. 
    * Some seven barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in
the window at $1,140-$1,145 a tonne fob ARA, up from
$1,117-$1,119 a tonne fob ARA on Friday.
    * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.19 at $115.76 a
barrel at 1718 GMT.
    * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.58
percent at $2.9900 a gallon around the same time.
    * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at
$28.50 a barrel, up from $28.39 at the previous close.
    
    NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE
    * Four cargoes traded at $998-$1,000 a tonne cif NWE, up
from $983 a tonne cif NWE on Friday.
    * Trafigura sold to Vitol, BP sold to Shell and BASF, and
also bought a cargo from Glencore.
    * The physical naphtha crack continued to climb, rising to
around minus $3.48 a barrel on Monday afternoon, up from around
minus $3.85 a barrel on Friday afternoon.

 (Reporting by Jessica Donati; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.