Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Cracks reach highest since April

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Gasoline margins reached their highest since April on Tuesday, as lower refining capacity on both sides of the Atlantic crimped supply, though some traders saw margins likely to retreat soon. Refineries in on the U.S. Gulf were closed down to protect them from the effects of hurricane Isaac, while in Europe, many plants are due to go into maintenance in September. "Gasoline is absolutely ballistic, it's unbelievable how high the crack is," one trader said. He added that when the market changes to winter specification gasoline which is easier to produce as it has less stringent quality requirements, stocks held in the United States would be released, sending margins lower once again. "In the U.S. they have masssive amounts of light products stored that can all be made into winter gasoline." A French court postponed to October 2 its decision on the fate of the troubled Petit-Couronne refinery of insolvent oil firm Petroplus after two low-profile groups filed bids in July promising to preserve jobs and invest massively into the plant. GASOLINE * Four barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $1,134-$1,139 a tonne fob ARA up from the $1,133 a tonne on Monday. Gunvor sold all the vessels to Trafigura. * Ahead of the window, three barges changed hand at $1,150-$1,152 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $1,124-$1,138 a tonne range the day before. * Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $20.97, its highest since April. * Some five barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,160-$1,167 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $1,140-$1,145 a tonne the previous day. * ICE Brent crude futures were down $1.06 at $114.72 a barrel at 1554 GMT. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.45 percent at $2.9862 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $30.16 a barrel, up from $28.50 around the same time the previous day. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Eight cargoes traded at $983-$987 a tonne cif NWE, down from $998-$1,000 a tonne on Monday. * Backwardation was strong at the front of the curve, at around $16 a tonne. * Vitol bought all the cargoes from Morgan Stanley, Glencore, BP and Total. * The physical naphtha crack was still relatively high, but eased back to minus $4.25 a barrel from around minus $3.48 a barrel on Monday. * One market participant said the strength in the price and margins had little to do with fundamentals. "It's traders bidding the spread and cracks, there's no logic to it." (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)