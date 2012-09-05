Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Gasoline crack touches 4-year high

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Gasoline refining margins hit a four-year high in Europe on Wednesday with flat prices bouyed by tight supply in the prompt market as European refiners headed into seasonal maintenance against a backdrop of strong demand from the Americas. The gasoline crack was up at around $21.46 a barrel early in the session, the highest since September 2008, as gasoline barges traded at a $105 premium to the October swaps. This partly reflected the upcoming switch from expensive summer gasoline to the cheaper winter grade. However, the huge disparity between September and October was also an indication of the extreme tightness in the prompt market due to a series of unplanned outages in the Americas and the onset of seasonal maintenance in Europe. "There is limited product. No one is really blending because of the backwardation," a broker said. "I am not seeing any blend demand, only for refiners," a trader agreed, adding that the Mediterranean market was still very tight. Venezuela said that it was importing gasoline blending components following a fire at its 650,000 barrels-per-day Amuay refinery but is not buying finished gasoline. "But even if they import blend components, it means they are not being used elsewhere," a trader said. Closer to home, Britain's consumer affairs watchdog is looking into petrol pump pricing, suggesting that authorities are becoming increasingly worried about rising fuel costs . GASOLINE * Two barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $1,131-$1,132 a tonne fob ARA, slipping slightly from Tuesday's $1,134-$1,139 a tonne levels. Trafigura bought the barges from Chevron and Gunvor. * Some 3,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,138 a tonne fob ARA. Vitol sold 1,000 tonnes to Cargill and Trafigura sold 2,000 tonnes to BP. * At 1550 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $20.78 a barrel, but earlier in the session it touched a four-year high of around $21.46 a barrel. * Some 3,000 tonnes of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,153-$1,157 a tonne fob ARA, down from Tuesday's $1,160-$1,167 a tonne levels. Statoil sold the barges to Trafigura. * ICE Brent crude futures were down 57 cents at $113.61 a barrel at 1552 GMT. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.21 percent at $2.9583 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $29.05 a barrel, slipping from $30.16 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Four naphtha cargoes traded in the window at $982-$984 a tonne cif NWE, down a notch from Tuesday's $983-$987 a tonne range. * Vitol bought three cargoes from Statoil, Gunvor and Glencore. Shell also bought a cargo from Glencore. * The prompt naphtha crack strengthened to around minus $3.25 a barrel from around minus $4.25 a barrel on Tuesday. * Propane is now more expensive than naphtha, potentially making naphtha the more attractive feedstock for petrochemical end-users. Propane's premium to naphtha was assessed at just over $4 a tonne after trading at a discount to naphtha all summer. * Traders said that propane prices had been boosted by strong demand in the Far East and tight supply. "There is no contango for the stocking of tanks in any of the pricing hubs, so we are susceptible to spiking," a trader said. (Reporting by Claire Milhench, editing by William Hardy)