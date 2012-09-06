Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Gasoline margins hit highest in 5 years

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - European gasoline refining margins pushed to their highest in more than five years on Thursday, with strong demand from the United States drawing scarce supply out of the region. Refining margins - also known as cracks - have surged due to the permanent closure of some refineries and accidents at others causing temporary shutdowns, while maintenance in Europe in September is seen as a supportive factor. But some traders said cracks at these levels are unsustaintable. "(Gasoline in) Europe is just too expensive right now, I expect it will come off a bit next week, and then pick up again on refinery maintenance," one trader said. However he added that he didn't see levels above $20 per barrel beyond this week. They are currently at around $22.90. Gasoline stockpiles independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub jumped 19 percent week-on-week, as traders anticipated upcoming demand from overseas markets, independent Dutch analyst Pieter Kulsen said on Thursday. GASOLINE * One barge of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window at $1,156 a tonne fob ARA, compared to the $1,131-$1,132 a tonne the previous day. Trafigura bought the barges from Gunvor. * Some 5,000 tonnes traded ahead of the window at $1,143-$1,155 a tonne fob ARA. Chevron, Hess and Gunvor sold to Shell and Vitol. Trafigura appeared on both sides of trades. * At 1550 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $22.90 a barrel, its highest since May 2007, but earlier in the session it touched a four-year high of around $21.46 a barrel. * Some 2,000 tonnes of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,169 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $1,153-$1,157 a tonne the previous day. North Sea Group and Statoil sold the barges to Trafigura. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.73 at $114.82 a barrel. * September U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 2.25 percent at $3.0163 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $29.85 a barrel, up from $29.05 a barrel around the same time on Wednesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Four naphtha cargoes traded in the window at $995-$999 a tonne cif NWE, up from the $982-$984 a tonne the day before. * Vitol bought all four cargoes from Koch, Glencore and BASF. * The prompt naphtha crack weakened slightly to around minus $4.25 a barrel from around minus $3.25 a barrel on Tuesday. * Propane is now more expensive than naphtha. * Naphtha was supported by the high price of propane for which it can be used as a substitute, as it became relatively cheap. Propane was supported by strong demand in Asia. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)