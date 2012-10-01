Europe Gasoline/Naphtha-Cracks stay firm, seen ebbing in Nov

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Gasoline and naphtha refining margins remained firm on Monday, with a heavy maintenance programme around Europe keeping prices well supported. With many refineries running at lower capacity due to seasonal maintenance, and the UK's Coryton plant closed, lower supply has pushed margins for gasoline to near multi-year highs. But analysts predicted that this strength will soon come to an end as refineries come back onstream later this month and into November. "We see Northwest Europe Brent cracking margins averaging around $5.50 per barrel in Q4, down from close to $9 per barrel in Q3, but some 50 cents higher than in H1 2012," said David Wech, an analyst at JBC Energy in Vienna. However, Europe's refiners may benefit from the greater availability of easy-to-refine light, sweet crude with increased production in the United States. "It appears to increasingly be the case that the European refining sector is indirectly benefiting from the U.S. shale fortune, as light, sweet crude becomes available at relatively affordable prices," Wech said. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. On Friday one barge traded at $1,094 a tonne fob ARA. * Some 9,000 tonnes of winter grade gasoline traded ahead of the window at $1,114-$1,122 a tonne fob ARA, above Friday's $1,094-$1,120 a tonne range. * Litasco and Chevron sold to BP and Cargill. Vitol appeared on both sides of the market. * At 1617 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $21.20 a barrel, up from around $19.03 a barrel on Friday. * One barge of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,129 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,115-$1,120 a tonne on Friday. Statoil sold the barge to Phillips 66. * At 1619 GMT ICE Brent crude futures were down 55 cents at $111.84 a barrel. * November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 0.79 percent at $2.8970 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $29.24 a barrel, slipping from $31 a barrel around the same time on Friday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * One cargo of physical naphtha traded in the window. Morgan Stanley bought the cargo from BASF at $968 a tonne cif NWE, up from Friday's $959 a tonne price talk. * The prompt naphtha crack was at around minus $3.85 a barrel, up from around minus $4.70 a barrel on Friday. (Reporting by Simon Falush, editing by William Hardy)