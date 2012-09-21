Europe Oil Products-Diesel steady, German demand seen supportive

LONDON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Diesel prices in Europe stayed firm on Friday, with traders seeing scope for further strength due to falls in the price of futures earlier in the week which is encouraging demand. "The market is better on lower flat price, which has led to German buying," one market participant said. "It makes it harder for bears to get enthusiastic about trying to sell off in October which they know has very heavy maintenance, and possibly less Russian exports." Refining maintenance in September and October is set to keep supply in check and the upward momentum for margins in place. Demonstrating the willingness of German consumers to buy, heating oil stocks in the country rose to 57 percent of tank capacity over the month of August, up from 56 percent in July, trade sources said earlier this week. However one cloud on the horizon for European distillate demand came from U.S. EIA data which showed demand falling by 11.2 percent from a year ago to 3.44 million barrels a day. Output from European oil refineries fell slightly in August, data from Euroilstock showed, but the amount of naphtha produced increased as producers took advantage of healthier margins and stronger demand for the feedstock. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window for a tenth session. * Some 8,000 barges traded ahead of the window at $1,090-$1,117 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $1,056-$1,063 a tonne the previous day. * The trades came at premiums to the October swap of $70-$83 a tonne, up from $58.75-$64.25 a tonne the day before. * Gunvor, Hess and Litasco sold to Cargill, Shell and Total. * At 1637 GMT Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at $21.45, gaining from the previous session. * Nine barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded in the window at $1,111 to $1,1119 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,073 a tonne the day before. * Statoil, Vitol and Gunvor sold to Litasco and Total. Gunvor appeared on both sides of trades. * ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.20 a barrel at $111.23 a barrel. * October U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 0.77 percent at $2.9265 a gallon around the same time. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $24.78 a barrel, up from $24.38 a barrel the previous close. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Four cargoes changed hands, with Vitol buying three and BP buying the other. Trafigura, Glencore, Koch and Statoil sold. * Prices were at $934-$935 a tonne cif NWE, up from the $913-919 bid/offer range the day before. * The prompt naphtha crack fell to minus $7.05 a tonne, down from minus $6.50 the previous day, according to Reuters data. GASOIL * Three gasoil barges traded at discounts of $3 to $4 a tonne fob ARA, slightly weaker than the $2.50 a tonne discount the previous day. * Argos North Sea Group, Transcor and Gunvor sold to Cargill, Mercuria and Petroineos. * Four barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded at October gasoil futures plus $35-$36 a tonne fob ARA, while on Thursday they traded at a premium of $35 a tonne. * No cargoes traded and there were no offers or bids. * At 1656 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up 1.25 percent at $75.25 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was at $19.21 a barrel, up from the $18.49 a tonne the previous close. * The October/November backwardation LGO-1=R stayed high, at $5.50 a tonne, in line with the previous day. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Eleven diesel barges of intermediate quality traded. Vitol, Unipec, North Sea Group, and Total sold to Morgan Stanley, Shell Mocoh and Glencore. * The deals were done at premiums to October gasoil futures of $36-$37 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Thursday's trade. * Two diesel cargoes traded in Northwest Europe with Vitol selling both to Total at premiums to ICE gasoil futures of $46 and $49 a tonne cif New, respectively. * In the Mediterranean, Gunvor offered October at the high 10ppm Med quote minus 50 cents. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * There were no barge or cargo trades in the window. * There were bids for cargoes at ICE gasoil futures of $76-$80 a tonne cif NWE and no offers. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $684 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $672 a tonne the day before. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $633-$634 a tonne fob ARA, up from $626-$627.25 a tonne the previous day. (Reporting by Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)