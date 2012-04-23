Europe Product Swaps-Gasoline and naphtha weaken

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Oil product swaps dipped over the past week, with gasoline and naphtha falling on weak physical demand in northwest Europe and the U.S. Industry-backed American Petroleum Institute (API) reported falling gasoline demand in the U.S. has bottomed out after publishing data last week, which indicated a second consecutive monthly rise. But the information has not yet convinced the market of a recovery owing to data disparities. Egypt's termination of its natural gas supply contract to Israel has not yet had an effect on either the gasoil or fuel oil markets. Israel will suffer in the short term but Israel Electricity Corporation (IEC) is already prepared after having purchased fuel oil and gasoil via tenders for 2012. The country is also rushing to finish building an import LNG terminal. GASOLINE * The gasoline barge swaps curve held onto its backwardated structure. * May barge swaps were quoted weaker at around $1,071 a tonne fob ARA, $20 stronger than the June contract at $1,051. * "Cracks have been softening but are now steady," said a trader, "The arbitrage took a tumble. More material is coming back onstream. But prices have likely bottomed out at this point." * The May crack swap dropped to $10.65 a barrel down from $15 last week, on dissipating West African demand since last week owing to an offshore cargo build up. * The end of seasonal refinery maintenance also means a resurgence in production. But while European supplies start rising, the arbitrage window to the US has still not opened. NAPHTHA * Naphtha swaps fell to $992 a tonne cif NWE for the front month May, from $1,025 a tonne last week. The June contract was around $983.98 a tonne cif NWE. * "Concern over gasoline weakness is spreading through into naphtha," one trader said. * The May crack weakened by $1.70 to minus $6.40 a barrel. MIDDLE DISTILLATES * May ICE gasoil futures were at $991.50 a tonne, down 1.07 percent on the day, down from $994 at the close last Monday. * The May/June spread LGO-1=R backwardation widened to around $4.25 a tonne by 1544 GMT, $2 wider than the last trade on Monday. * The spread has strengthened on supply tightness in the short term. Seasonal maintenance continued but was winding down, and there were few cargoes arriving to Europe from the U.S. or Asia to supplement the market owing to poor arbitrage economics. As a result, there was a technical squeeze on the marginal barrel, according to a market source. * Gasoil barge swap differentials firmed on the week. The balance of May was ICE gasoil benchmark minus $0.25 a tonne from minus $1.13 a tonne the week before. * But June weakened to minus $1.25. * Diesel barge swaps fell to $16.75 a tonne fob to the benchmark for the new front-month May, down around $3 a tonne from a week earlier. * June barge swaps were at $18.50 a tonne, compared with $19 a tonne a week earlier. * Mediterranean gasoil cargoes were trading at differentials of 11.50/13 a tonne for May, while June swaps were at $11/12.50. JET FUEL * Jet barge differential swaps were at plus $72.50 a tonne fob ARA for May, up from $69.63 last week. * The market stayed in contango until the of the year. The June barge differential swaps were pegged at $73.50 a tonne. FUEL OIL * The prompt hilo, or spread between high sulphur and low sulphur fuel oil prices, narrowed to $45.5 a tonne for May on the week. The May-June spread narrowed to 50 cents a tonne with June bid at $45 down from $48.5. * Last week, the May hilo contract was $50. * While weaker, the hilo remains at a "high level despite little incremental demand in the Mediterranean", another trader said. Low demand for high sulphur fuel oil combined with maintenance season has contributed to the rise. * But levels are unlikely to fall much with the end of maintenance. * "Summer is approaching so prices might not ease with big demand for low sulphur fuel oil in Greece and Turkey to meet peak electricity demand for air conditioning", continued the trader. (Reporting by Julia Payne; editing by William Hardy)