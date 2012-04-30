Europe Product Swaps-Gasoil gains, gasoline steady

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Distillate swap differentials rose on the week owing to fewer arbitrage opportunities from Asia to Europe and a tighter Mediterranean market due to greater Israeli demand for oil for power generation. Egypt terminated its natural gas exports to Israel via the offshore Arish-Ashkelon pipeline last week, cutting off a major source of fuel for Israeli Electricity Corporation (IEC), the main buyer of Egyptian gas. Gasoline crack swaps held relatively steady supported by the return of Nigerian demand, after a overcrowding at ports was cleared. West African demand compensated for a lack of significant arbitrage movements to the U.S., where year-on-year demand has been falling. Consumption over the last month was down 4.2 percent compared with a year ago. GASOLINE * The gasoline barge swaps stayed in backwardation, maintaining a $20 differential between the two front months. * May barge swaps rose to $1080.50 a tonne fob ARA, while June was at $1061. * The May crack swap edged higher on the week to $10.80 a barrel up from $10.65, supported by renewed Nigerian demand. * The June crack swap was pegged at $8.90 barrel. NAPHTHA * Naphtha swaps were at $991.93 a tonne cif NWE for the front month May this week, largely unchanged from last week. The June contract firmed to around $988.93 a tonne cif NWE. * "There are more arbitrage barrels moving to the East, which is giving some support to the price," one trader said. * The crack recovered from losses late last week, but were still around $1.50 weaker than last Monday, at minus $7.90 a barrel. MIDDLE DISTILLATES * May ICE gasoil futures were at $1007.25 a tonne, down 0.15 percent on the day, up $18 from $989.75 at the close last Monday. * The May/June spread LGO-1=R backwardation was marginally higher than last week at $4.25 by 1515 GMT, up from $4.00 a tonne at Monday's close. * Gasoil barge swap differentials strengthened. The balance of May was ICE gasoil benchmark plus $1.00 a tonne up from minus $0.25 a tonne the week before. * A tightening Asian gasoil market has supported European prices by dimming chances for arbitrage West. * But June weakened to minus $0.63, pushing the curve into backwardation. * Diesel barge swaps fell to $15.75 a tonne fob to the benchmark for the new front-month May, down around $1 a tonne from a week earlier. * The curve flipped into a mild backwardation after June barge swaps sunk to $15.38 a tonne, compared with $18.50 a tonne a week earlier. * Swaps for Mediterranean diesel cargoes were at differentials of May 24.50-25.75, June 23.75-25.00, July 23.50-24.50 with Q3 at 23.50-24.50 and Q4 at 26.00-27.50. JET FUEL * Jet barge differential swaps were at plus $70.75 a tonne fob ARA for May, down from $72.50 last week. * The curve held onto its contango until the year's end. The June barge differential swaps were pegged at $72.00 a tonne. FUEL OIL * The prompt hilo, or spread between high sulphur and low sulphur fuel oil prices, narrowed to $40 a tonne for May on the week. * Last week, the May hilo contract was $45.5. * "There is a bit more strength on high sulphur market, premiums are rising, which is the reason for the dropping hilo," said another trader, "But I do not think it will last, there is no real demand for high sulphur, it's temporary." (Reporting by Julia Payne, Additional reporting by Simon Falush and Jessica Donati; Editing by Alison Birrane)