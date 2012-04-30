FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe Product Swaps-Gasoil gains, gasoline steady
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 30, 2012 / 3:56 PM / 5 years ago

Europe Product Swaps-Gasoil gains, gasoline steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

LONDON, April 30 (Reuters) - Distillate swap differentials
rose on the week owing to fewer arbitrage opportunities from
Asia to Europe and a tighter Mediterranean market due to greater
Israeli demand for oil for power generation. 	
    Egypt terminated its natural gas exports to Israel via the
offshore Arish-Ashkelon pipeline last week, cutting off a major
source of fuel for Israeli Electricity Corporation (IEC), the
main buyer of Egyptian gas. 	
    Gasoline crack swaps held relatively steady supported by the
return of Nigerian demand, after a overcrowding at ports was
cleared. 	
    West African demand compensated for a lack of significant
arbitrage movements to the U.S., where year-on-year demand has
been falling. Consumption over the last month was down 4.2
percent compared with a year ago.    	
	
    GASOLINE	
    * The gasoline barge swaps stayed in backwardation,
maintaining a $20 differential between the two front months.	
    * May barge swaps rose to $1080.50 a tonne fob ARA, while
June was at $1061.	
    * The May crack swap edged higher on the week to $10.80 a
barrel up from $10.65, supported by renewed Nigerian demand.	
    * The June crack swap was pegged at $8.90 barrel.	
    	
    NAPHTHA	
    * Naphtha swaps were at $991.93 a tonne cif NWE for the
front month May this week, largely unchanged from last week. The
June contract firmed to around $988.93 a tonne cif NWE.	
    * "There are more arbitrage barrels moving to the East,
which is giving some support to the price," one trader said.	
    * The crack recovered from losses late last week, but were
still around $1.50 weaker than last Monday, at minus $7.90 a
barrel.	
        	
    MIDDLE DISTILLATES  	
    * May ICE gasoil futures were at $1007.25 a tonne,
down 0.15 percent on the day, up $18 from $989.75 at the close
last Monday.	
    * The May/June spread LGO-1=R backwardation was marginally
higher than last week at $4.25 by 1515 GMT, up from $4.00 a
tonne at Monday's close.	
    * Gasoil barge swap differentials strengthened. The balance
of May was ICE gasoil benchmark plus $1.00 a tonne up from minus
$0.25 a tonne the week before. 	
    * A tightening Asian gasoil market has supported European
prices by dimming chances for arbitrage West.	
    * But June weakened to minus $0.63, pushing the curve into
backwardation.	
    * Diesel barge swaps fell to $15.75 a tonne fob to the
benchmark for the new front-month May, down around $1 a tonne
from a week earlier.	
    * The curve flipped into a mild backwardation after June
barge swaps sunk to $15.38 a tonne, compared with $18.50 a tonne
a week earlier.	
    * Swaps for Mediterranean diesel cargoes were at
differentials of May 24.50-25.75, June 23.75-25.00, July
23.50-24.50 with Q3 at 23.50-24.50 and Q4 at 26.00-27.50.	
              	
    JET FUEL  	
    * Jet barge differential swaps were at plus $70.75 a tonne
fob ARA for May, down from $72.50 last week. 	
    * The curve held onto its contango until the year's end. The
June barge differential swaps were pegged at $72.00 a tonne.  	
    	
    FUEL OIL   	
    * The prompt hilo, or spread between high sulphur and low
sulphur fuel oil prices, narrowed to $40 a tonne for May on the
week. 	
    * Last week, the May hilo contract was $45.5.	
    * "There is a bit more strength on high sulphur market,
premiums are rising, which is the reason for the dropping hilo,"
said another trader, "But I do not think it will last, there is
no real demand for high sulphur, it's temporary."	
	
 (Reporting by Julia Payne, Additional reporting by Simon Falush
and Jessica Donati; Editing by Alison Birrane)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.