Europe Product Swaps-Gasoil buoyed by demand outside Europe

LONDON, May 28(Reuters) - Gasoil swaps rose sharply on the week on strong demand from Latin America, Africa and the Mideast Gulf, making up for falling OECD demand, market sources said. The same region was similarly keeping the European gasoline swaps curve in a relatively strong backwardation despite overall week-on-week falls after the arbitrage to the United States closed temporarily. The arbitrage West is expected to reopen as U.S. gasoline stocks are low. Naphtha appeared to be bottoming out but remained weak on lower Asian demand. Asian petrochemical crackers are cutting runs as naphtha has become expensive, pushing petrochemical companies to buy more LPG. "It is starting to trend this way on the combination of low industrial demand and increased competition from LPGs," wrote Olivier Jakob of consultancy Petromatrix. GASOLINE * Outright prices of gasoline barge swaps dropped on the week as the traditional arbitrage to the U.S. closed after a brief opening. * The prompt June contract was assessed around $966.24 a tonne compared with $981.50 a tonne a week ago. July was set at $949.24 and August at $934.24 a tonne. * But the prompt backwardation between June and July narrowed to around $15 a tonne from $22 a tonne last week. * June crack was at $9.03 a barrel, down from $10.15, July was at $7.44 a barrel and August at $6.07 a barrel. NAPHTHA * Naphtha swaps seemed to be bottoming out after crashing by $40 a tonne cif NWE last week on weak Asian demand, increasing its discount to crude oil. * The June contract remained weak at $847 a tonne cif NWE from $856.45. July was at $851. * The contango between June and July widened to $4.00 a tonne from $2.75 a tonne. August swaps were at $855 a tonne. * The June crack weakened to about minus $12.20 a barrel from minus $11.40 a barrel last week. * But some traders said naphtha might have hit the bottom. The July swaps indicated the crack might recover to minus $10.48 a barrel. DISTILLATES * Front month ICE gasoil futures fell slightly on the week to $911.25 a tonne by 1520 GMT on Monday, down from $913.75. The futures were up around 0.3 percent on the day * Backwardation in the curve widened further to $4.50 for June/July, from around $3.00 the previous week LGO-1=R. * June gasoil barge swap differentials strengthened sharply on the week to plus $1.25 a tonne fob ARA up from minus 50 cents last Monday. The curve was in slight backwardation until the end of the year. * July was at plus 75 cents and the third quarter at plus 25 cents. * Diesel barge swaps differentials strengthened in the front month, while last week's slight contango structure flattened. June swaps were at $14.25/14.50 a tonne while July was at $14.00/$14.50 a tonne. * In the Mediterranean, diesel cargo swaps were at $23/24 in June, $22.50/23.50 in July. In the third quarter, they were at $22/23 and in the fourth quarter at $24.50/25.00. JET FUEL * Jet barge differential swaps were at around plus $74.50/75.00 a tonne fob ARA for June, up from $73 last week, while July was at plus $75 a tonne, up from $73 a tonne. * The September jet swap was at plus $74.00. The second quarter was at $82.50, third quarter at $74.50 FUEL OIL * The market flipped into contango as the June hilo, the spread between high sulphur and low sulphur fuel oil prices, weakened against July. The June hilo fell after it was bid at around $37.50 a tonne on Monday, down from $39.50/$40.50 a tonne last week. * The July hilo held relatively steady at around $40.50 a tonne, up from around $41 a tonne. * The third quarter hilo was bid at $39 a tonne. (Reporting by Julia Payne, Jessica Donati and Simon Falush; editing by James Jukwey)