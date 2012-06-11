Europe Product Swaps-Gasoline, naphtha hit by slowing economy

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Gasoline and naphtha swaps prices fell on the week, as weak global economic growth continued to erode demand for refined products. However, prices fell at a slower rate than the last two weeks as outright crude prices recovered slightly after hitting a year and a half low at $95.63 a barrel. Naphtha cracks were pulled up compared to Friday after Mercuria bought two cargoes in the window, one trader said. But cracks were weaker on the week as Asian petrochemical demand remained depressed in a slowing global economy, said another. Gasoline refining margin stayed in double figures, underpinned by outages in the United States at BP's 405,000 barrels per day (bpd) Whiting refinery while Motiva's 600,000 bpd Port Arthur refinery also underpinned the broader gasoline market. But traders expect cracks to come under pressure if gasoline supplies increase. Distillates were steady to weaker but with bearish prospects as the front-month ICE gasoil contract had been trading at more than $100 a tonne lower than a month previously. Weak economic growth in Europe, particularly in the south, has hurt demand for refined oil products. Greece, Spain and Italy have seen big falls in demand for refined oil products as unemployment has spiked and business activity slowed. GASOLINE * Outright prices of gasoline barge swaps edged lower on the week. * The prompt June contract was at around $936 a tonne down from $946 a tonne compared with mid-last week. July was set at $916 a tonne, only slightly firmer than last week at $914 a tonne. August was at $897.5 a tonne. * The backwardation between June and July shrank to $20 a tonne owing to time erosion, on trader said. Last week, the spread was around $35 a tonne. * June crack edged lower to $12.46 a barrel, down from $13.85 a barrel last week, July was at $10.24, hardly changed from last week and August at $8.30 a barrel. NAPHTHA * Naphtha swaps fell on the week but at a slower rate than in previous weeks, as crude oil staged a small recovery. * The June contract at $758.64 a tonne cif NWE was down from $780 a tonne compared with last Wednesday. July was at $764.39, from $784.55 a tonne last week and August at $770.39 a tonne. * The contango between June and July widened to nearly $6.00 a tonne. * The June crack swap weakened to minus $14.48 a barrel from minus $12.80 a barrel last week. The July and August swaps were at minus $13.65 and minus $12.74 a barrel, respectively. DISTILLATES * Front month ICE gasoil were trading at $855.00 a tonne on Monday at 1632 GMT, after closing at $865.50 a tonne last Wednesday. * June/July backwardation LGO-1=R widened to $5.75 a tonne from $5.50 a tonne since last week. * June gasoil barge swap differentials held steady at $0.50 a tonne on Monday, on par with last Wednesday. July swaps were quoted at around $0.25/1.25 a tonne. * June diesel barge swap differentials fell to $14.75/15.50 a tonne down from $15.50/$16.25 a tonne. * The June/July spread held steady as July remained at $12.50/14.50 a tonne, while August fell to $12.50 a tonne from $14.50/$15.25 a tonne. * Third and fourth quarter diesel barge swaps were at $13.50/14.50 a tonne and $18.00 a tonne, respectively. JET FUEL * July jet fuel swaps were pegged at $62.50/63.50 down from $65.50 a tonne. August jet fuel swaps were at $2.50 premium, at around $65.50 down from $67 a tonne last week. * The third quarter eased to $64.50/65.50 a tonne from $67.25 a tonne last Wednesday. FUEL OIL * The June hilo firmed to $34.50 a tonne up from $32 a tonne last week. * The July hilo rose to $35.75 up from to around $33.25 a tonne, while August was at $36.25 a tonne. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)