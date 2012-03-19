Europe Product Swaps-Backwardation in gasoline, gasoil

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - The gasoline curve remains in backwardation into 2014, with swaps higher at the front end due to perceived tightness in the physical barge market and rising demand from overseas. "Spreads are wider and that comes from demand and strength at the front end," said one gasoline broker. Traders pointed to Nigeria's gasoline allocations for the second quarter, which have helped boost demand from West Africa, whilst Brazil has also been demanding more cargoes from northwest Europe. The front of the gasoil barge curve also flipped into backwardation on Monday, supported by a rise in demand in the Mediterranean and the Middle East, which in turn is limiting supplies available to the nortwest European market. "No one is putting any cargoes into ARA (northwest European hub)" a distillates trader said. Several countries including Lebanon, Jordan and Egypt have recently issued tenders to buy gasoil, partly a result of a series of attacks on pipelines along a crucial network that runs through Egypt's restive Sinai region. GASOLINE * April gasoline barge swaps were quoted at $1,153 a tonne fob ARA, up from $1,128.10 a tonne last Monday. * May barge swaps were at $1,135.18 up from last Monday's $1,117.60 a tonne. * Traders said that swaps were being bouyed by perceived tightness in the market at the front end due to refinery closures, seasonal maintenance and unplanned outages. * Some also pointed to stronger demand starting to come through, although the arbitrage to the United States is currently closed. "April may have been moving upwards the last few weeks on demand from West Africa and South America," said one gasoline trader. * The April crack was at around $12.16 a barrel, up from $11.22 a barrel last Monday. The May barge crack was at $10.51 a barrel, also slightly up on last week's $10.45 a barrel. * "People got a bit nervous. We haven't seen contango, there are no blend economics and the market expects the spreads to perform," said one gasoline trader. NAPHTHA * March naphtha cargo swaps rose for a fifth week to reach $1,085.73 a tonne cif NWE, up from $1,067 a tonne a week ago. * April swaps were also higher, quoted at $1,072.73 a tonne cif NWE, up from $1,054 a tonne last Monday. May swaps were at $1,058.23 a tonne, up from $1,042 a tonne. * The forward curve is in backwardation all year, reflecting the tight supply for prompt delivery after strong draws from Asia over the past month. * "I'd say the market is balanced to tight in the short term, with not much on offer before the end of March," said a broker. * The March crack swap was at minus $3.13 a barrel, strengthening from last Monday's minus $4.45 a barrel. * The April crack swap was at minus $4.30 a barrel, firmer than last week's $5.50 a barrel, while May cracks were at minus $5.47 a barrel. MIDDLE DISTILLATES * March ICE gasoil futures were 0.7 percent lower at $1,043 a tonne by 1703 GMT on Monday, falling slightly more sharply than crude oil. * The March/April spread LGO-1=R flipped into backwardation, trading at $2 a tonne around the same time, after spending most of the previous week in contango. * The April/May LGO-2=R spread also flipped into backwardation, trading at $1.50 a tonne. * Traders attributed the flip back into backwardation to a series of gasoil tenders in the Mediterranean and in the Middle East, leaving less supply for northwest Europe. * "Mediterranean gasoil demand jumping up for the next weeks," said a gasoil trader. * April gasoil barge differential swaps were unchanged, trading at a discount of around $1.50 a tonne. The second quarter was at around minus 75 cents a tonne, while the third was quoted at a zero to 75 cents discount. * A wide differential between gasoil and diesel was also helping to tighten the market for gasoil, according to a trader. * "The differential is good ... You buy gasoil, desulphurise and sell diesel. And make money," said a distillates trader, adding the spread was at around $27.25 a tonne. * Diesel barge swaps for April were at around $21.75 a tonne on Monday, around 50 cents lower than a week earlier but remaining well above $19 a tonne at the start of the month. * May and June barge swaps were at around $21.25 a tonne, according to traders. * Diesel barge swaps for the second quarter were at $21.50 a tonne, while the third quarter was at $20 a tonne and the final quarter of 2012 was at $23.25 a tonne. * Diesel cargo swaps for the remainder of March were at $27.50 a tonne, falling to $26.5/$27.25 a tonne for April and $26.50 a tonne for May and June. JET FUEL * April barge differential swaps were trading at around $70 a tonne, little changed from the previous week. May was at $73.50 a tonne, while June was at around $75.75 a tonne. * The April/May barge differential swap spread was trading a dollar wider on the week at minus $3.50 a tonne on Monday morning. The second quarter was at $73.50 a tonne. * Backwardation is deterring end-users from restocking, which is supportive for prices further along the curve. But concerns about a drop in travel demand are weighing on the market. FUEL OIL * The April hilo was at a lower $39 a tonne, compared with $43.50 a tonne last Monday. * The May hilo was also lower at $36.75 a tonne, slipping by $2 a tonne on the week. * Weekly inventories of fuel oil independently held in Europe's oil trading hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp touched an all-time high of 1.1 million tonnes last week. * The record was attributed to a combination of weakening Asian demand and a delay in loading cargoes for export to other regions. (Reporting by Claire Milhench and Jessica Donati, editing by Jane Baird)