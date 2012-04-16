Europe Product Swaps-Gasoline gains while diesel weakens

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - Oil product swaps were mixed over the past week, with gasoline gaining ground in a tight market while naphtha swaps eased as some buyers opted for propane and butane as cheaper alternative petrochemical feedstocks. Outright gasoline prices remained strong with the advent of the U.S. driving season in the northern hemisphere summer. Several refinery outages and closures earlier in the year in the United States, the largest gasoline consumer in the world, could help pull up prices ahead of summer. Further down the barrel, distillates prices weakened on limited physical demand with the end of winter. On the naphtha front, prices were dragged lower by weakening propane and butane prices. Both feedstocks can also be used as heating fuels, and their prices typically weaken at the end of cold season. GASOLINE * The gasoline barge swaps curve remained in backwardation into April 2014, signalling a tight gasoline market. The current strength in the gasoline crack could see refiners rush to process the motor fuel in a bid to capture the healthier margins once the turnaround period is complete after spring. * May barge swaps were quoted at around $1,125 a tonne fob ARA, $32 firmer than the June contract at $1,093. * Physical Eurobob gasoline barges traded higher during the week to $1,168 a tonne fob ARA on Monday from $1,153 a tonne fob ARA last Tuesday. * "Gasoline's front month is really tight, supply could get better," said Olivier Jakob from Zug-based energy consultants Petromatrix. "The values are so stretched that it will start to maximise production of gasoline". * Earlier in the year, the closure of some Petroplus refineries, together with outages and shut-ins on the other side of the Atlantic, lent support to product prices. Despite the perception of tighter gasoline supplies, independently held inventories in Europe's main oil hub of Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp stood at 881,000 tonnes last week, up 8.4 percent from the same time last year. * "Crack values firmed with outright crude prices going down," one broker said, "But the spreads are pretty much unchanged". * The May crack swap rose to nearly $15 a barrel up from $13 last week. NAPHTHA * Naphtha swaps fell to $1,025 a tonne cif NWE for the new front month May, from $1,030 last week and were significantly weaker than last week's level for April of $1,051. The June contract was around $1,012 a tonne cif NWE. * A trader said that the weakening LPG prices could push more naphtha into the gasoline pool for blending. * "LPG prices keep coming off with winter ending, and it's weighing on naphtha as it competes for petrochemical demand," another trader said. * But cracks firmed on lower Brent crude prices. The May crack rose about 40 cents to minus $4.70 a barrel. MIDDLE DISTILLATES * May ICE gasoil futures were at $997 a tonne, down 1.14 percent on the day but up from 993.25 at the close last Monday. * The May/June spread LGO-1=R stayed in contango at around $1.75 a tonne by 1444 GMT. This level was around the same as the front-month spread last week for April/May. * Gasoil barge swap differentials edged lower on the week. The balance of May was ICE gasoil benchmark minus $1.13 a tonne from minus $1.25/$2 a tonne the week before. * June was at minus $0.50 and July at minus $0.38. * Diesel barge swaps fell to a plus $20 a tonne fob to the benchmark for the new front-month May, down $1 a tonne from a week earlier. * June barge swaps were at $19 a tonne, compared with $20-$22 a tonne a week earlier. JET FUEL * Jet barge differential swaps were at plus $69.63 a tonne fob ARA for May. * The market maintained a slight contango structure. June barge differential swaps were pegged at $70.59 a tonne, while July was at $72.80 a tonne. FUEL OIL * The prompt hilo, or spread between high sulphur and low sulphur fuel oil prices, widened to $50 a tonne for May on the week. June was bid at $48.5. * Last week, the May hilo contract was $46. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Zaida Espana; editing by Jane Baird)