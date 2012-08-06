Europe Product Swaps-Distillate swaps firm on tight supplies

LONDON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Diesel and jet fuel swap levels rose on the week to Monday, buoyed by tight supplies after months of steep backwardation on ICE gasoil futures discouraged storage, traders said. Storage levels are low for diesel and jet fuel, which has been pushing up differentials. "Tank levels are low because of backwardation, so when buying comes in, the premiums get driven up," said one trader. Backwardation is a market structure in which the front month, or months, are at premium to the following ones. Traders thus seek to sell as much as possible in the prompt to take advantage of the higher prices. The opposite market structure is known as contango. The diesel market in North West Europe has been further supported by lower Russian exports from Primorsk, another trader added. An increasingly tight Asian products market has helped underpin values, as the region is a key diesel exporter to Europe. Vietnam unexpectedly shut its only refinery, the 135,000 barrels-per-day Dung Quat, over the weekend. The refinery could be shut for about 14 days in its second outage in less than three months. Vietnamese importer, Saigon Petro, is seeking gasoil to plug the supply shortfall. The Asian market has already been hit by several refinery maintenance stoppages, both planned and unplanned, in Singapore, Japan, Thailand and India. Gasoline swaps firmed with renewed U.S. demand after a larger than expected stock draw while naphtha swaps rose with recovering petrochemical demand, particularly in Asia. GASOLINE * August gasoline barge swaps were quoted at $1,030.24 a tonne fob ARA on Monday, up strongly from $976.80 a tonne last week. The September swap was at $993.60 a tonne fob ARA, up from last Monday's $950.55 a tonne. * Traders said the swaps curve had moved up on the back of stronger crude prices, with Brent futures surging to a 10-week high on Friday after a stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payrolls report for July. * Gasoline is also being supported by expectations of better demand from key overseas markets such as the United States after a big, unexpected draw in weekly U.S. gasoline inventories , although traders said not much was moving yet. * A drought in the U.S., which has hit the corn crop, and a poor sugarcane harvest in Brazil, are expected to curb ethanol production and could also lead to more demand for gasoline. * The swaps curve is in backwardation well into 2013 following the increase in prices at the front end. * The August gasoline barge crack was trading at about $14.64 a barrel, up from last Monday's $13.82 a barrel. The September crack was at about $11.50 a barrel, up slightly from $11.30 a barrel last week. NAPHTHA * August naphtha cargo swaps were quoted at around $879.82 a tonne cif NWE on Monday, up from around $843 a tonne last week. The September swap was trading at $873.17 a tonne cif NWE, up from last Monday's $840.50 a tonne. The curve is in backwardation into 2013. * Naphtha is being supported by stronger demand from Asia and increased demand from gasoline blenders. At $133.25 a tonne, the margin for blending naphtha into gasoline should be fairly profitable, although a trader warned it would depend how quickly the gasoline could be offloaded, given that the curve is backwardated. * The August naphtha crack swap was at minus $8.95 a barrel, strengthening from last week's minus $10.64 a barrel. The September crack was at about minus $8.47 a barrel, up from last week's minus $10.41 a barrel. * The fourth quarter propane/naphtha spread was at about $16.89 a tonne, with propane trading at about $848.61 a tonne and naphtha at about $865.50 a tonne. DISTILLATES * Front month ICE gasoil futures were trading at $928.50 a tonne at 1455 GMT on Monday, up from $913.00 a tonne at the close a week earlier. * Backwardation at the front of the curve shrank, with the August/September spread LGO-1=R at around 25 cents a tonne, compared with $1.00 a tonne last week. * August gasoil barge swap differentials weakened to around minus $2.63 a tonne fob ARA, down from minus $1.50 a tonne last week. September was pegged at minus $1.25 a tonne, compared with minus 50 cents last Monday. * The fourth quarter eased to $0.63 a tonne, from $1.25 a tonne. The first quarter of 2013 was at $0.94 a tonne, compared with $1.13 a tonne last week. * August diesel barge swaps rose to $28 a tonne fob ARA from $21/$23 a tonne last Monday. * September swaps firmed to $27 a tonne, up from $22.00/24.00 a tonne last Monday. October swaps were unchanged at around $28 a tonne. * The fourth quarter diesel barge swap was at $27.38 a tonne, up from $23.00/25.00 a tonne. * Mediterranean diesel cargo swaps curve was flat at $28.50/30.50 a tonne cif for balance August as well as September. JET FUEL * August jet fuel swaps rose on the week to $81.00/$83.00 a tonne cif Northwest Europe, up from $75.00/$75.75 a tonne. * September was at $79.50/$80.00 a tonne up from $74.50/$75.50 a tonne. FUEL OIL * The spread between high sulphur and low sulphur fuel oil, or hilo, widened sharply compared with last Monday. * The balance August hilo was at $44 a tonne, up from $35.50 a tonne last week. The September hilo rose to $40.00/$41.00 a tonne, compared with $36.00 a tonne last week. * October hilo was offered at $39.00. * The widening was due to particularly weak demand for high sulphur fuel oil, one trader said. (Reporting by Julia Payne and Claire Milhench; Editing by Jane Merriman)