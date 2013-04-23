FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro falls, equities pare gains on German PMI
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 7:40 AM / 4 years ago

Euro falls, equities pare gains on German PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a session low while European equities pared back earlier gains on Tuesday after data showed Germany’s private sector shrank for the first time in five months in April.

The euro fell 0.3 percent on the day to a session low of $1.3024 after the data was released, from $1.3078 beforehand.

German Bund futures rose slightly after the data, last trading 4 ticks higher on the day at 146.39, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 share index pared its earlier gains to stand up 0.5 percent at 1,161.14 points, having been up by 0.6 percent before the data was released.

Markit’s German flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) measuring growth in both manufacturing and services, which together account for more than two-thirds of the German economy, fell to 48.8 in April from 50.6 the previous month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.