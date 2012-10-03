Europe Oil Products-Gasoil backwardation widens

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - The backwardation at the front of the ICE gasoil futures curve widened out to more than $8 a tonne on Wednesday as the prompt market remained tight, but gasoline barge prices tumbled as stocks in the United States began to build. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that weekly U.S. gasoline stocks were up 114,000 barrels, compared with expectations for a 600,000 barrel draw. In contrast, bullish distillates data helped diesel differentials to remain firm, with supply restricted by unplanned outages and refinery maintenance in Europe and the United States. U.S. distillates inventories were down 3.69 million barrels week-on-week, exceeding a consensus forecast for a 400,000 barrel draw. Traders expect the diesel market to stay tight until at least the middle of October, when some of the U.S. refineries are expected to return from seasonal maintenance. On the gasoline side, U.S. RBOB has come under pressure since the October contract expired, with heavy selling driving the price lower. This has affected the physical gasoline market, with outright barge prices tumbling in today's session. "Ultimately light ends look deeply challenged as we go into Q4 and it's just a question of timing," said Seth Kleinman, global head of energy strategy at Citi. "What is happening in part is that people are starting to get out of the way prior to the return of European refiners. "The whole light ends complex looks pretty weak as you go into winter." GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. * Some 11,000 tonnes of winter grade gasoline traded earlier in the day at $1,066-$1,078 a tonne fob ARA, down from Tuesday's $1,096-$1,110 a tonne. * The early trades came at premiums to the November swap of some $82-$92.25 a tonne. * Vitol, Chevron, Litasco and Gunvor were sellers, while Trafigura, Noble, BP, Shell and Gunvor were on the buy side. * At 1551 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was up at around $18.42 a barrel, from around $15.22 a barrel on Tuesday. * Four barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,061-$1,070 a tonne fob ARA, slipping from $1,109-$1,113 a tonne on Tuesday. Statoil sold two barges to BP and the others to Trafigura and Vitol. * At 1552 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were down $2.77 at $108.80 a barrel. * November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were down 2.76 percent at $2.7901 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $28.23 a barrel, down from $29.24 a barrel around the same time on Tuesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Six cargoes of physical naphtha traded in the window at between $917-$924 a tonne cif NWE, down from $958-$959 a tonne on Tuesday. * Vitol bought four cargoes from Trafigura and BP for Oct. 18-22 loading dates, and a further cargo from BASF for Oct. 22-26 loading. * The sixth cargo was sold by Trafigura to BASF for Oct. 24-28 loading. * The prompt naphtha crack was at around minus $5.04 a barrel, weakening from around minus $4.08 a barrel on Tuesday. * Naphtha has slipped a little due to gasoline coming under pressure but has managed to retain some of its strength. "We are weakening but not as much as gasoline," a naphtha broker said. * Gasoline demand is a major driver for the naphtha market as naphtha can be blended into gasoline, and with the spread at just over $100 a tonne this remains fairly profitable. GASOIL * Six 0.1 percent gasoil barges traded at a discount to October ICE gasoil futures of $2 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Tuesday's discounts of $2-$3 a tonne. * Gunvor, Shell and North Sea Group sold the barges to Vitol and BP. * No barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded once again, but bids and offers came in the $47-$54 a tonne fob ARA range, in line with Tuesday's $48-$53 a tonne range. Traders said the heating oil market was quiet today due to a public holiday in Germany. * At 1543 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were down 2.04 percent at $960 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was firmer at $19.11 a barrel, up from $18.73 a barrel on Tuesday. * The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was wider again at around $8.50 a tonne, pushing out from around $6.25 a tonne in the previous session. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Five barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $48 a tonne fob ARA, in line with Tuesday's $48-$49 a tonne. * North Sea Group sold four of the barges and Phillips 66 sold the other. Morgan Stanley bought all the barges. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * Two jet fuel barges traded at a premium to October gasoil futures of $89 a tonne fob ARA, up from $81 a tonne on Tuesday. Vitol sold the barges to Morgan Stanley and Total Petrochemicals and Refining (TPR). * No cargoes traded as there were no offers. Bids came at premiums to November ICE gasoil of $75-$85 a tonne cif NWE, widening out from Tuesday's $79-$83 a tonne range. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $659.25-$660 a tonne fob ARA, slipping from $681 a tonne on Tuesday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $610.25-$611.50 a tonne, down from $627.75-$630 a tonne in the previous session. (Reporting by Claire Milhench and Alice Baghdjian; Editing by Anthony Barker)