Europe Oil Products-Gasoil backwardation jumps on supply crunch

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Backwardation at the front of the ICE gasoil futures curve widened further on Thursday to its highest since last November, with buyers on both sides of the Atlantic scrambling for scarce fuel. Europe is seeing a supply crunch in gasoil and diesel due to refinery maintenance, a factor that will underpin prices even if crude falls, weighing on the region's struggling economy. High prices for gasoline and diesel stunted euro zone retail sales in August and short supply of oil products will mean that consumers will need to continue paying a premium to stay on the road and keep warm this winter. Gasoil stocks independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub fell 4.2 percent week-on-week due to limited imports and draws by wholesalers restocking heating oil depots, independent Dutch analyst Patrick Kulsen said on Thursday. Gasoil inventories fell to 2.166 million tonnes after cargoes only arrived in the ARA hub from Russia as traders sent gasoil elsewhere. This followed a surprisingly large fall in distillate stocks in the United States shown by Energy Information Administration data the previous session. GASOLINE * No barges of benchmark Eurobob traded in the window. * Some 8,000 tonnes of winter grade gasoline traded earlier in the day at $1,068-$1,080 a tonne fob ARA, a touch higher than the $1,066-$1,078 a tonne range on Wednesday. * Litasco Neste and Hess sold to Noble, BP, Shell and Cargill. * At 1543 GMT, Eurobob's crack to dated Brent BFO- was at around $18.27 a barrel, from around $18.42 a barrel on Wednesday. * Two barges of premium unleaded gasoline traded at $1,089 a tonne fob ARA, up from the $1,061-$1,070 a tonne range on Wednesday. Statoil sold the barges to Total. * At 1552 GMT, ICE Brent crude futures were up $1.80 at $109.97 a barrel. * November U.S. RBOB gasoline futures were up 2.95 percent at $2.8820 a gallon. * RBOB's crack to U.S. crude futures RB-CL1=R was at $31.40 a barrel, up from $28.23 a barrel, around the same time on Wednesday. NAPHTHA NAF-C-NWE * Vitol bought two cargoes from Trafigura, one at $946 a tonne cif NWE, and another at $948 a tonne, up from the $917-$924 a tonne range on Wednesday. * Naphtha crack was at around minus $3.70 a barrel in October, firmer than the $5.04 a barrel on Wednesday. November was at minus $5.10. GASOIL * In a busy session, 15 barges changed hands, with Vitol buying nine and Glencore and BP picking up the rest. Shell sold the majority with Gunvor and BP selling the remainder. * The barges traded at a discount to October ICE gasoil futures of $1 to $2 a tonne fob ARA, slightly stronger than Wednesday's discounts of $2 a tonne. * Gunvor, Shell and North Sea Group sold the barges to Vitol and BP. * Three barges of 50 ppm gasoil traded at premiums to ICE October gasoil futures of $44-$45 a tonne fob ARA, below the $47-$54 a tonne bid/offer range on Wednesday. * At 1604 GMT, October ICE gasoil futures were up 2.58 percent at $983.50 a tonne. * The ICE gasoil crack LGO-LCO1=R was firmer at $19.94 a barrel, up from $19.11 a barrel on Wednesday. * The backwardation for October/November LGO-1=R was wider at around $13.25 a tonne, pushing out from around $8.50 a tonne in the previous session. DIESEL ULSD10-BD-ARA * Seven barges of intermediate quality diesel traded at premiums to October ICE gasoil futures of $44-$47 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $48 a tonne on Wednesday. * North Sea Group, Phillips 66 and Mercuria sold to Morgan Stanley, Mocoh, Vitol, Glencore, and Shell. JET FUEL JET-BD-ARA * No jet fuel barges traded. On Wednesday they traded at a premium to October gasoil futures of $89 a tonne fob ARA. * No cargoes traded either, and there were no offers, but bids in the $83 to $95 a tonne fob ARA, higher than the bids in the $75-$85 a tonne range on Wednesday. FUEL OIL * Barges of low-sulphur fuel oil (LSFO) with 1 percent sulphur content traded at $648-$655.50 a tonne fob ARA, down from the $659.25-$660 a tonne range on Wednesday. * Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $612-$616.50 a tonne range, higher than the $610.25-$611.50 a tonne on Wednesday. (Reporting by Simon Falush; Editing by Anthony Barker)