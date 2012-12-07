FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares erase gains on weak U.S. data
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 3:40 PM / in 5 years

European shares erase gains on weak U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - European shares erased their earlier gains to turn negative on Friday, in choppy trade, as weak U.S. consumer sentiment data weighed on sentiment.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down by 0.1 percent at 1,131.21 points.

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index fell by 0.3 percent to 2,596.43 points.

The STOXX 600 telecoms index was the worst-performing European equity sector, declining by 0.6 percent as Deutsche Telekom fell 2.7 percent after cutting its dividend.

“My preference is to the downside,” said XBZ European equity options broker Mike Turner, citing uncertainty over the outcome of U.S. budget talks as a potential drag on markets in coming weeks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.