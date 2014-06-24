BUZZ-ThromboGenics collapses after chooses independence

** Shares in ThromboGenics drop to a five-year low after the Belgian biotech firm rules out a sale of its business, concluding that it plans to remain a stand-alone company, while seeking a partner to boost stalled sales of its eye drug in the United States.

** Shares in the company fall as much as 32 percent to 9.76 euros, their lowest point since April 2009. They are by far the weakest on Euronext Brussels.

** KBC Securities cuts its rating on the stock to sell from accumulate and its price target to 11 euros from 26.

** “It was clear that plan A was to sell the company. They didn’t and they are in a very weak negotiating position,” says KBC Securities analyst Jan De Kerpel.

** The analyst says Novartis, ThromboGenics partner for eye treatment drug Jetrea outside the United States, would have been the obvious buyer and that Morgan Stanley, ThromboGenics’ adviser, had failed to find a “magic solution”.

** "The only positive is that they realise they need a partner in the United States, but that partner will need a significant discount."