Spreadbetters see European stocks lower on Monday

LONDON, May 14 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expect Europe’s main stock indexes to open lower on Monday as Greece’s failure to form a new government heightened concerns about the euro crisis and China’s move to loosen monetary policy fuelled worries about a slown-down in the world’s second-largest economy.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 39 to 43 points lower, or as much as 0.8 percent, Germany’s DAX to open 65 to 67 points lower, or as much as 1 percent, and France’s CAC-40 to open 30 to 31 points lower, or as much as 1 percent.