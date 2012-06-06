FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares to gain, focus on central banks
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 6, 2012 / 5:25 AM / 5 years ago

European shares to gain, focus on central banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - European shares are set to rise sharply on Wednesday, mirroring strong gains in Asia, on expectations that recent disappointing economic figures and worsening euro zone credit crisis could prompt central banks to announce fresh stimulus measures.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 41 to 44 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent, as trading resumes on the British stock market following a two-day holiday.

Germany’s DAX was seen gaining 86 to 93 points, or as much as 1.6 percent, while France’s CAC-40 was expected to rise 37 to 38 points, or as much as 1.3 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.