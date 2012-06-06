European shares to gain, focus on central banks

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - European shares are set to rise sharply on Wednesday, mirroring strong gains in Asia, on expectations that recent disappointing economic figures and worsening euro zone credit crisis could prompt central banks to announce fresh stimulus measures.

Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 41 to 44 points higher, or as much as 0.8 percent, as trading resumes on the British stock market following a two-day holiday.

Germany’s DAX was seen gaining 86 to 93 points, or as much as 1.6 percent, while France’s CAC-40 was expected to rise 37 to 38 points, or as much as 1.3 percent.