European shares set to fall after Fed minutes
April 4, 2012 / 5:05 AM / in 6 years

European shares set to fall after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - European shares looked set to to fall for a second day on Wednesday, tracking falls on Wall Street and in Asia after minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s March meeting suggested its appetite for further quantitative easing had waned.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open down 16 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany’s DAX to open down 52 to 56 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, and France’s CAC-40 to open down 0.2 points, or as much as 0.7 percent.

