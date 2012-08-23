FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares seen higher on Fed stimulus expectations
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

European shares seen higher on Fed stimulus expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - European shares were set to rebound on Thursday, with investors’ risk appetite seen rising after minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting raised expectations that the central bank might launch another round of stimulus to help the struggling economy.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 30 to 33 points higher, or as much as 0.6 percent, Germany’s DAX to rise 56 to 60 points, or as much as 0.9 percent, and France’s CAC-40 to gain 27 to 30 points, or as much as 0.9 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 1.2 percent lower at 1,095.88 points in thin trading volume on Wednesday, suffering its first real bout of profit-taking in about a month during which the benchmark rallied more than 8 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.