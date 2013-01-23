Spreadbetters see European shares rising towards highs

LONDON, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters predicted European shares to rise on Wednesday, with a major index seen advancing towards its recent 22-month high on expectations of a solid earnings season and an extension of the U.S. debt limit.

Britain’s FTSE 100 is likely to open 22 to 25 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, Germany’s DAX to rise 19 to 24 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France’s CAC 40 is expected to gain 12 to 15 points, or as much as 0.4 percent.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 0.1 percent lower at 1,165.49 points on Tuesday, but hovers just 5 points below its 22-month peak scaled this month. It is up nearly 23 percent from a low in June last year.