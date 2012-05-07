Spreadbetters see Europe stocks down on Greek, French votes

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expect Europe’s main stock indexes to sink on Monday, adding to the previous session’s sell-off as investors dump risky assets following elections in Greece and France that revived fears over the euro zone debt crisis.

Spreadbetters expect Frankfurt’s DAX to open around 152 points lower, or down 2.3 percent, and Paris’ CAC 40 to open around 65 points lower, or down 2.1 percent.

The market reaction will be exaggerated by a public holiday in Britain.