PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expect Europe’s main stock indexes to drop on Friday, resuming a two-week retreat as Greece’s political deadlock and a huge loss from JPMorgan rattled investors.

Spreadbetters expect London’s FTSE 100 to open 26-27 points lower, or down 0.5 percent, Frankfurt’s DAX to open 45-46 points lower, or down 0.7 percent, and Paris’ CAC 40 to open 28 points lower, or down 0.9 percent.