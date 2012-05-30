FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spreadbetters see Europe stocks surrendering gains
May 30, 2012

Spreadbetters see Europe stocks surrendering gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expect Europe’s main stock indexes to fall on Wednesday, surrendering gains made in the previous session as lingering fears over Spain’s troubled banking sector rattle investors and send the euro currency to a two-year low.

Financial spreadbetters expect Britain’s FTSE 100 to open 25 to 30 points lower, or down as much as 0.6 percent, Germany’s DAX to open 11 to 18 points lower, or down as much as 0.3 percent, and France’s CAC 40 to open 15 to 22 points lower, or down as much as 0.7 percent.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
