Spreadbetters see Europe stocks halting 5-day rally
November 26, 2012 / 5:55 AM / 5 years ago

Spreadbetters see Europe stocks halting 5-day rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expect Europe’s main stock indexes to dip on Monday as investors take a breather following a sharp five-day rally ahead of a meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

Meeting for a third time in as many weeks, the ministers will try to agree on a deal to get international lenders to release a new tranche of aid to debt-stricken Greece.

Spreadbetters expect London’s FTSE 100 to open 8 to 12 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Frankfurt’s DAX to open 15 to 20 points lower, or down 0.3 percent, and Paris’ CAC 40 to open 13 to 15 points lower, or down 0.4 percent.

