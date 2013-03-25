Spreadbetters see Europe stocks rising on Cyprus deal

PARIS, March 25 (Reuters) - Financial spreadbetters expect Europe’s main stock indexes to rally on Monday after Cyprus reached a deal with international lenders for a 10 billion euro bailout.

Spreadbetters expect London’s FTSE 100 to open around 39 points higher, or up 0.6 percent, Frankfurt’s DAX to open 70 points higher, or up 0.9 percent, and Paris’ CAC 40 to open 40 points higher, or up 1.1 percent.

As part of the bailout plan, Cyprus will shut down its second largest bank and inflict heavy losses on uninsured depositors.