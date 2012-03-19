FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-European equities seen opening higher
March 19, 2012 / 6:25 AM / 6 years ago

RPT-European equities seen opening higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - European stocks indexes were seen opening higher on Monday, building on the previous week’s rally to levels not seen since the summer on more upbeat expectations about the health of the global economy and a slightly brighter corporate earnings outlook.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC-40 to each open up around 8 points, or approximately 0.2 percent higher. Germany’s DAX was seen up 21 to 26 points, or as much as 0.4 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 bluechip index ended 0.6 percent higher at 2,608.30 points on Friday, posting a weekly gain of 3.7 percent - its best showing in nearly two months.

In intra-day trade, it rose as high as 2,611.42 - its strongest since August - while the broader, pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 has climbed to levels last seen in July last year.

