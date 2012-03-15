European stocks trigger short-term bearish signal

* Charts show ‘shooting star’ bearish reversal candlesticks

* Medium-term bullish technical outlook still intact

* Bears still reeling from last week’s trap

* “Don’t fight the ECB”, TradingSat’s Ganne says

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, March 15 (Reuters) - A three-month European stock rally driven by central bank support for the financial system could stumble before returning to its bullish trend, analysts said as index charts showed a short-term bearish signal.

Charts for the FTSEurofirst 300, the STOXX 600 , the Euro STOXX 50, UK’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 showed a ‘shooting star’ candlestick pattern for Wednesday’s session that needs to be confirmed by a lower close on Thursday.

Candlestick charts, which display the session’s open, high, low, and close of a stock or index, go back to the 18th century when Japanese rice traders developed the technique to analyse price movements and anticipate changes in trends.

The ‘shooting star’ bearish candlestick -formed by a close similar to the open while the intraday high is much higher and the intraday low is equal or slightly lower then the close- usually signals the end of a rally.

“It’s even a ‘graveyard doji’ for the CAC 40. That’s quite a negative signal,” said Vincent Ganne, technical analyst at TradingSat, in Paris.

A graveyard doji is a type of candlestick that takes shape when a stock or index climbs, before paring gains during the session and closing at the same level it had opened, signal ling a loss of momentum.

“That being said, we should keep in mind that candlestick patterns give relatively short-term signals, and beyond that the medium-term trend for European stocks remains intact,” Ganne said.

“We just had a bear trap last week and shorts were decimated, so there aren’t many people still willing to play this market on the downside. We’re in a ‘buy-the-dips’ mood.”

The euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index has surged 18 percent since mid-December, a rally sparked by the European Central Bank’s massive liquidity injection operations.

The rally lost steam in February as fears over debt-laden Greece resurfaced, and there was a sell-off last Tuesday at which point many investors positioned themselves to benefit from further declines, by buying put options or short-selling stocks.

But the pull-back turned out to be short lived, trapping the bears who scrambled to cut their positions, while Greece’s successful debt swap and better-than-expected economic data from both the United States and Europe revived investors’ appetite for stocks, sending indexes to multi-month highs.

The Euro STOXX 50’s target is 2,640 points, Aurel BGC chartist Gerard Sagnier said, which represents the target of the wave three of the Elliott wave pattern.

“We might have a bit of consolidation on the short term on European indexes, before they start rallying again to reach their targets. This would be followed by a serious correction, before the market resumes its upside trend again,” the chartist said.

The Elliott wave theory is used to spot repetitive patterns of waves in prices, based on the assumption that the market moves in a direction in a series of five waves and into the opposite direction in a series of three waves.

“Risks remain, such as rising oil prices, but the bottom line is: monetary policy is driving this market,” TradingSat’s Ganne said.

“We used to say ‘don’t fight the Fed’. Now we can add to that ‘don’t fight the ECB’.”