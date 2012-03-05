European shares down on growth, Greece concerns

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - European shares ended lower on Monday, with cyclical stocks weighed down by heightened concerns about economic growth in the euro zone and China as well as further ructions between Greece and its private sector creditors.

Basic resources stocks were the top fallers on Monday, shedding 3.6 percent after China, the world’s largest consumer of raw materials, cut its annual growth target to an eight-year low.

Further weighing on sentiment was data showing the euro zone was unlikely to avoid a recession after the region’s private sector fell back into decline last month.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally closed 0.6 percent lower at 1,080.64 points.

The index extended losses in the afternoon after Greece warned it was ready to enforce losses on its private sector creditors, fuelling speculation that an insufficient number of bondholders had voluntarily taken up Athens’ debt swap offer.

“It’s quite a big a question over whether or not there has been sufficient take-up,” Neil Marsh, a strategist at NewEdge, said.