European shares up on U.S. job data, Greek deal hopes
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 6 years

European shares up on U.S. job data, Greek deal hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - European stocks bounced from one-month lows on Wednesday, helped by an upbeat U.S. job report and growing confidence Greece’s bond swap offer to private creditors may succeed after all.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares provisionally ended up 0.7 percent at 1,059.11 points, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.8 percent at 2,462.41 points.

Both indexes, which tumbled 2.6 percent and 3.4 percent respectively on Tuesday following an almost uninterrupted 2-1/2 month rally, bounced off a major support level on Wednesday, their 50-day moving averages.

“Investors believe that Greece will once again soldier on, and that some form of deal will be reached. Consequently, buyers have crept back in to equities,” said David Morrison, market strategist at GFT Markets.

Around Europe, UK’s FTSE 100 index was up 0.4 percent, Germany’s DAX index gained 0.6 percent, and France’s CAC 40 won 0.9 percent.

